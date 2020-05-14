Last updated: 09:41 AM ET, Thu May 14 2020

GlobalData Reports Spike in Travel and Tourism Deal Activity

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke May 14, 2020

Businessmen shaking hands
PHOTO: Businessmen shaking hands. (photo via peshkov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Whether it's growing demand for travel or the return of international flights, glimmers of hope are fortunately becoming more common for the travel and tourism industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of deals announced within the global travel and tourism sector grew by a sizable 22.7 percent during the week ended May 10 compared to the previous week, which had seen a decline, U.K.-based data analytics and consulting company GlobalData reported Thursday.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
The Baths, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

gallery icon 30 Tourism Boards Share What They're Doing Now & Future Plans

Travel planning concept on map

Dreaming of Travel? The Internet Says You’re Not Alone

Features & Advice
Qantas Boeing 747-400 taking off from LAX

gallery icon The World's Most Trusted Airlines

Travelers walking together with luggage

What Will the Future of Business Travel Look Like Post COVID-19?

Business Travel

The rise was attributed to the jump in debt offering deals, which increased by a whopping 160 percent over the course of last week. Meanwhile, mergers and acquisitions volume declined by 57.1 percent and the number of venture financing deals decreased by 33.3 percent.

Travel and tourism deal activity increased in the U.S. during the week ended May 10 compared to the previous week. However, activity declined in India and China.

"The travel and tourism sector is among the worst hit due to coronavirus/COVID-19 and deal activity in the sector has also remained inconsistent since the outbreak," said Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement. "The growth in deal activity during the week (subsequent to a decline in the previous week) was primarily due to an increase in the announcement of debt offering deals."

GlobalData's latest report is especially encouraging in the wake of some pessimistic projections for the industry.

Earlier this month, Nick Wyatt, Head of R&A and Travel and Tourism at GlobalData, predicted that "airlines will become smaller—at least in the short-to-mid-term" due to the impact of COVID-19.

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Great Wall of China in Beijing

gallery icon Top 10 Most Popular Virtual Tours Around the World

gallery icon 25 Travel Stories That Will Make You Smile

Global Rescue CEO Outlines Protocols for the Return of Travel

Get Ready for the Summer of the RV

TSA Officer Has Sewn Over 600 Free Face Masks, Delivered Coast-to-Coast

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS