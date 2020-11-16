Switzerland Tourism's Road to Switzerland Show Offers Up Valuable Information
Switzerland Tourism held a virtual “Road to Switzerland” conference for agents and the media on Monday, with tons of great information about one of Europe’s most beautiful countries.
Canadians aren’t allowed to visit now for non-essential travel purposes, but when the country does open visitors will find a remarkable destination with nature all around, amazing food, culture and a society that embraces proper health and safety practices.
TravelPulse Canada was able to sit in on sessions with several destination marketing groups within the country on Monday. Here’s a look at a few things we learned.
BASEL
This is a beautiful city on the Rhine River that has France on its western border and Germany to the north, allowing visitors to see all three countries in mere minutes. This is where the Art Basel concept was born, and you’ll find fantastic museums and urban art. It’s also a wondrous place for modern architecture, with buildings from such renowned designers as Renzo Piano and Canadian Frank Gehry. You can take long walks along the Rhine River, dine at one of only two 3-star Michelin restaurants in Switzerland, and nibble on Swiss gingerbread cookies with your afternoon coffee or tea.
ST GALLEN
This is a quiet “boutique town” roughly an hour north and east of Zurich and easily reached by the famous Swiss railway system. The town is just a few minutes from Lake Constance, a beautiful, large body of water with Switzerland to the south and Germany to the north. The Abbey Library of Saint Gall is the third oldest library in the world and rated by many as the world’s most beautiful. The city has been a centre for textiles for centuries, and there’s a fine textile museum you can visit. St. Gallen also is home to the oldest brewery in the country, and is home to the famous Olma sausage, which you’re encouraged to eat without mustard or ketchup. You’re only a few minutes from glorious Alpine scenery.
LUCERNE
This city in central Switzerland is famous for its festivals, including Carnival in February, a January light festival and summer music festivals. You can stroll along romantic, wooden bridges in the city or explore the narrow streets of this medieval city. Chapel Bridge was built in the 14th century and is considered the most photographed monument in the country. You can swim in Lake Lucerne in summer, or take a pedal boat ride out on the lake. Mount Pilatus is quite close by and rises some 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) into the sky. One popular excursion is called the “Golden Round Trip,” and combines a scenic lake cruise, a ride with the world’s steepest cog-wheel railway, an aerial cableway “Dragon Ride” and a panoramic gondola ride.
JUNGFRAU RAILWAYS AND THE HEART OF THE ALPS
Jungfrau Railways is a leading tourism company and the largest private mountain railway company in the country. They can set you or your clients up with amazing Alpine experiences, including a visit to Jungfraujoch, called the “Top of Europe.” You can take a train ride through the villages of Wengen, Lauterbrunner and Grindelwald to the highest railway station in Europe, all the way up at 11,333 feet (3,454 meters). Visitors can hike inside a glacier, admire stunning mountain scenery and ride cable cars that rise high into the mountains as you pass over tranquil villages and deep, green valleys. It’s also a popular and excellent ski region. Many visitors overnight in Interlaken and visit the Jungfrau region during the day, which allows them to enjoy both beautiful lakes and majestic mountains.
LAKE GENEVA REGION
This is a sensational part of Switzerland, tucked into the country’s southwest and running along the north shore of Lake Geneva (also known as Lac Leman). The north shore of the lake is lined with pretty cities such as Lausanne and Montreux, and you’ll also find beautiful vineyards on terraces that stretch for miles and overlook the lake and towering, snow-capped mountains on the French side of the border. A boat ride along Lake Geneva is a fine way to enjoy the area’s natural beauty. Lausanne is a hilly town on the lake that’s also home to the recently refurbished Olympics Museum, the International Olympic Committee being headquartered in the city. West of Lausanne you’ll find beautiful mountains and timeless villages such as Sainte-Croix, home of the music box and also the home of a music box museum.
TICINO
We didn’t get a chance to chat with their tourist officials, but one tremendous region of Switzerland is Ticino. It’s in the southernmost part of the country and abuts the northern border of Italy. You’ll find lakefront promenades lined with palm trees, medieval castles and beautiful, lakeside villas to admire. Not to mention great Swiss and Italian food.
