Take a Swing at These Can't-Miss Golf Courses in Mexico
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff August 23, 2022
Love golf? Mexico is home to some of the best courses for a memorable golf getaway.
Visitors can enjoy their favorite sport while marveling at the stunning ocean views, warm weather, and Mexican-style luxury. Golf is a sport that requires discipline and patience, but it is also an extremely relaxing and fun practice for those on vacation.
Here are some of the country's can't-miss courses.
Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club
This magnificent 27-hole course overlooking the Sea of Cortez is located at the Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club. It was designed by Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman in 2007. This resort is also known for the luxuries it offers for you to play golf with all the comforts, in addition to having great green fields and a unique view. The course has two comfort stations at every nine holes where food and beverages are served—what better way to relax than with a delicious taco and a margarita?
Riviera Maya Golf Club
There is nothing like the natural scenery surrounding the Riviera Maya Golf Club course. Play while marveling at the Mayan jungle, cenotes, and limestone backdrop. In addition to its exuberant nature, this course has 18 creative holes that Robert Trent Jones II designed. Furthermore, this architect is a member of the PGA in Latin America, an association dedicated to supporting the development of golfers and tourist experiences.
Marina Vallarta Golf Club
The Marina Vallarta Golf Club, located in Puerto Vallarta combines luxury, modernity, and eccentric nature perfectly. It is surrounded by lush vegetation and natural lagoons. It is located in front of the shores of the Bay of Banderas, the Pacific Ocean, and the Sierra Madre mountain range, offering a spectacular view. This 18-hole course was designed by the famous American architect Joe Finger. In addition, it has a great location since it is only a few minutes away from the most important hotels in Puerto Vallarta.
Punta Mita Bahia Golf Course
The Bahia Golf Course, located in Punta Mita, is perhaps one of the most creative and challenging. Its undulating fairways and greens make the course an eccentric and challenging experience, as the putting technique becomes the game's protagonist. Jack Nicklaus designed this magnificent course in a fascinating area since one of the most original holes has a sloping approach with a panoramic view of Banderas Bay. You can play golf on a rock that floats above the sea.
Yucatan Country Club
This 18-hole course is located at the Yucatan Country Club in Merida. This club is one of the most exclusive developments in southeast Mexico, so it has all the luxury services you can imagine. This Jack Nicklaus design plays on modernity and the ancient Mayan civilization. The course is surrounded by jungle nature, 13 lakes of crystalline water, and several archaeological vestiges that refer to the way of life of the great Mayan culture.
Chapultepec Golf Club
This club, located in Mexico City, was the main venue for the Mexican Open Golf Championship between 1944 and 1960 before the tournament began to rotate throughout the country. The first event took place in December 1944. This course is considered one of the most challenging courses in the world due to its elevation, to the extent that the 8th hole (par 4) is among the 13 most difficult in the entire PGA Tour, and this site is the only one in Mexico included by the association. The club is close to Mexico City's downtown and players can even eat in a high-altitude restaurant and drink a mezcal or beer in a cantina in the historic center of the big city.
