Take Your Routine to Mexico's Pacific Coast

Americans are becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of traveling. As destinations continue to safely reopen and welcome back travelers, more people are coming around to the thought of taking a vacation or getting one on the books for the near future.
Several popular vacation spots around Mexico have been welcoming tourists all summer, and Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are among the destinations that have experienced a successful reopening process.
With classes starting back up for some students, it’s usually more difficult for families to sneak away on a sunny getaway. However, many schools have opted to begin virtually. With parents also working virtually, the opportunity presents itself to take the daily routine somewhere new.
Several resorts on Mexico’s Pacific Coast are offering extended stay programs, allowing travelers to settle in for at least 14 days to work and learn in an ideal setting. Adults can get their work done; children can complete their schoolwork, and the whole group can enjoy pool time, fine dining and other exciting vacation perks during their free time.
This destination does not have a 14-day quarantine requirement, but many travelers might feel more comfortable staying the allotted time prior to traveling back home again—and this extended-stay option allows families to do just that.
Some perks of the ‘work from paradise’ trend that hotels are offering include discounted daily rates, private beach areas, a personal trainer, comfortable areas to work and study and more. Several resorts are also offering enhanced programs for children and teenagers to ensure they are engaged in something unique during the ‘workation.’
From breathtaking sunrises and sunsets to beautiful surrounding scenery including mountains and the ocean, these destinations have so much to offer visitors. Working in paradise for a few weeks will surely help alleviate any built-up stress from the past months. It’s a perfect way for families to both reset and reconnect with one another.
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit wasted no time adjusting to the new normal, and these destinations were among the first to receive WTTC’s Safe Travel Stamp. Visitors to this area can rest assured the new protocols that have been put in place have the health and safety of both travelers and locals in mind.
There might be a new normal for the tourism industry—one that continues to evolve with the ever-changing situation at hand—but Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit stand ready to meet the needs of their visitors and confidently await the arrivals of their guests.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more about the extended-stay programs and to see which resorts are offering this option.
