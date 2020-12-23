Teenager Jailed in Caymans for Breaking Quarantine Gets Reduced Sentence
Rich Thomaselli December 23, 2020
The American teenager who was jailed in the Cayman Islands and sentenced to four months in prison for violating the Caribbean nation’s 14-day quarantine for visitors has had her sentence reduced.
Skylar Mack – ironically a pre-med student at Mercer University in Georgia – will still have to serve two months, according to multiple media reports.
Mack arrived in the Caymans on Nov. 27 and was told to quarantine for 14 days as per the island’s coronavirus pandemic mandate. She was given a smart wristband and cell phone to track her movements, Attorney Jonathan Hughes said, and signed a document agreeing not to leave her place of isolation without permission.
Two days later, Mack was arrested for removing the wristband in order to attend a jet ski competition involving her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, who was also arrested and originally sentenced to four months in prison, He, too, had his sentence reduced.
Hughes told CBS News that “Whilst it was our hope that Skylar would be able to return home to resume her studies in January, we accept the decision of the court and look forward to receiving its written reasons in due course.”
Mack was charged with leaving her home during the mandatory quarantine period. Ramgeet, who lives in the Cayman Islands, was charged with aiding and abetting his girlfriend.
Mack’s family appealed to President Donald Trump to intervene, though it doesn’t appear any action has taken place yet.
