Tennessee Is Giving Away 10,000 Airline Vouchers To Tempt Tourists
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti July 06, 2021
Over the Fourth of July weekend, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and country music superstar Brad Paisley together announced the launch of a new, nationwide tourism campaign, called ‘Tennessee On Me’.
Through this new promotion, the state is giving away 10,000 free airline vouchers for air travel aboard American, Delta or Southwest Airlines to one of its four major gateway airports—Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville.
To qualify to claim a voucher, guests will need to book a minimum two-night stay at one of over 60 participating hotels in any of these four cities through the TennesseeOnMe.com website, while supplies last and before September 15, 2021.
Paisley’s new single, “City of Music” served as inspiration for the new state-sponsored, $2.5-million tourism campaign, which it’s hoped will entice more visitors to come and experience all that Tennessee has to offer.
“‘City of Music’ is a love letter to Nashville and a tribute to all the pilgrims that come to this great city,” Paisley said in a press release. “I’m more excited than ever that live music is back in Tennessee—and bigger than ever.”
“Tennessee is known around the world for its music, scenic beauty and iconic attractions,” said Governor Lee. “We’re ready for people to come back to Tennessee ‘on me’, to enjoy live music all over the state created by our talented musicians and songwriters like Brad Paisley.”
Tourism is actually the state’s second-largest industry, which is finally beginning to bounce back, with hotels, restaurants and attractions seeing their highest growth rates since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, domestic and international tourism spending came in at $23 billion, generating $1.92 billion in state and local tax revenues.
Tourism is viewed as vital to revitalizing Tennessee’s economy, and its 2.5-million investment in ‘Tennessee On Me’, it’s hoped, will help to fuel travel and funnel visitor spending to the state.
To Claim a Flight Voucher:
—Book a two-night minimum stay at participating hotels, with at least one night of the stay being on a Sunday–Wednesday.
—Visitors can choose their destination city (Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga or Knoxville), their preferred hotel within the city and which airline voucher they’d like (Delta, American or Southwest Airlines).
—Booking any time from July 5–September 15, 2021, with travel to take place from July 11–December 30, 2021.
—Reservations must be booked through TennesseeOnMe.com, which details FAQs, restrictions and additional information.
—All hotel package reservations are pre-paid at the time of booking and are non-refundable.
—One airline voucher is available per hotel package (not per person).
For more information, visit tennesseeonme.com or tnvacation.com.
