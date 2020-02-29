Thailand Addresses Coronavirus Issues
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey February 29, 2020
The Thailand Tourism Authority (TAT) is taking a proactive approach to addressing coronavirus issues by using its website to educate travels on safety precautions while visiting the country.
According to the New York Times, there are currently 41 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Thailand.
Advice on the TAT website includes, among other things, complying with primary fever screening at check-in counters before being allowed to board the aircraft, washing hands frequently with soap or alcohol-based gel, and wearing hygienic masks during flights.
It also advises travelers that passengers manifesting coronavirus symptoms may be isolated on the flight and subject to medical evaluation on land.
When in Thailand, the site recommends travelers wear hygienic masks; avoid anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms; stay away from crowded areas, wildlife and farm animals; and only eat eggs and meat that have been thoroughly cooked.
In other developments, the TAT said the country’s annual events and festivals scheduled through March 2020 will continue to take place. Additionally, shops, department stores, restaurants, museums and tourist attractions will remain open.
“The Thailand Tourism Authority would like to emphasize that the Thai tourism industry will do everything possible to strictly implement preventive measures and heighten active surveillance for all tourists in Thailand to protect all from being exposed to the virus,” a TAT statement said. “This is consistent with the policy of the Thai tourism industry to provide and maintain quality services.”
For the latest updates, visit tatnews.org/category/thailand-tourism-updates.
