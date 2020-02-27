Should Travelers Fear the Coronavirus?
Features & Advice Allianz Global Assistance Janeen Christoff February 27, 2020
As news of the coronavirus continues to spread exponentially, travelers are starting to wonder if they should change travel plans or even cancel trips.
Cruise lines are making headlines as ships become stranded and airlines are altering service due to the spread of the virus. But as media reports compound and the stock market tanks, is it all just hype or should travelers be concerned?
The answer, as it usually is, is somewhere in between.
“[Coronavirus] is a global crisis that demands a creative approach,” said Dominic Fedee, St. Lucia tourism minister and chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). “We’ve got to make sure the health agencies, the cruise lines, and the organizations such as CTO and CHTA (the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Assn.), all hold hands and work together to ensure that we are singing from the same hymn sheet and we have the same direction. It has to be a coordinated approach.”
Fedee is correct that there needs to be a coordinated approach to successfully contain the outbreak, not only for the Caribbean but globally.
For the moment, however, travelers are concerned about traveling but are not canceling trips.
“Overall, we are seeing strong demand for both travel and for our travel insurance products,” said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications for Allianz Global Assistance. “I think that consumers are still eager to travel, but are seeking destinations where coronavirus is not currently a concern.”
Durazo noted that call volume at Allianz is up 50 percent right now.
Tammy Levent, CEO of Elite Travel and founder of TASK, has not had a cancellation yet.
“[Clients] are calling but I'm on the phone with every single one of them. Not one has cancelled yet,” said Levent. “We are still booking new clients.”
A good indicator that it is safe to travel is that travel advisors are taking their own trips.
“I’m going to Italy with my group of 12 in June,” said Levent. “I leave for Chicago next week and then Houston and Dallas.”
Jason Coleman, the owner of Jason Coleman, Inc., is also not canceling any travel plans, but he is making some changes.
“I’m traveling like crazy but dealing with changing plans,” said Coleman. “I’m booked to Singapore and Angkor Wat in May. My flight was connecting in Shanghai, but I changed that to avoid China.”
Turning to a travel advisor to make travel plans is one of the best ways to have a successful vacation experience during a health crisis such as coronavirus.
“The world is a big place and there are still plenty of destinations to visit that haven’t been impacted by the Coronavirus,” said Durazo. “Travel advisors can be a great resource when looking for a destination that checks all of the boxes on a traveler’s wish list. We suggest that travelers who may be nervous about booking a trip talk first to their travel advisor or their travel supplier to find a trip that everyone can look forward to.”
It’s also always good to protect the investment that you make in your vacations.
“While there is certainly a lot of media attention being focused on the Coronavirus, the chances of having to cancel a trip because one of the kids has the flu should be a much bigger concern for most travelers,” Durazo pointed out. “Travel insurance can protect pre-paid trip deposits when a trip has to be canceled for an illness or injury or another reason covered by the policy. While we’re available 24/7 to help our customers, not a single one of our customers has contracted the coronavirus.”
The coronavirus is spreading, however, traveling to a destination that is prepared and taking the right precautions can make all the difference. The Caribbean is setting an excellent example.
“We’re getting constant advice from the World Health Organization and the Pan-American Health Organization and a lot of our respective countries are dealing with CARPHA (the Caribbean Public Health Agency),” said Fedee. “So we’re getting the very best expert advice.
“I think this is a case where health must take the lead and tourism must follow,” Fedee continued. “The health and safety of our citizens, our customers and humanity, in general, come first as we approach this crisis. Our safety is bigger than any individual cruise call or airline flight. This is a global issue that requires a global approach.”
