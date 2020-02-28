Last updated: 01:44 PM ET, Fri February 28 2020

WHO Says Coronavirus Risk ‘Very High’ Globally

Impacting Travel Donald Wood February 28, 2020

Close-up of blood in a test tube amid the coronavirus outbreak
PHOTO: Close-up of blood in a test tube amid the coronavirus outbreak. (photo via mrtom-uk/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has increased its risk assessment of the coronavirus to “very high” at a global level.

According to BBC.com, WHO’s health emergencies program executive director Dr. Mike Ryan said the agency is not trying to scare people by issuing the highest level of risk assessment in terms of spread and impact.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Wind Spirit, Windstar cruises, Moorea, Tahiti, tropics, destinations

Windstar Cruises Eases Cancellation Policies Amid Coronavirus...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Seoul Incheon International Airport

United Airlines Suspending Service to Additional Airports Over...

Airlines & Airports
Tokyo Disney

Tokyo Disneyland Temporarily Closed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Entertainment
MSC Meraviglia docked at her new homeport in Miami.

Cruise Passengers Finally Allowed to Disembark After Being Stuck

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

“This is a reality check for every government on the planet: Wake up! Get ready!” Ryan said in a statement. “This virus may be on its way and you need to be ready. You have a duty to your citizens; you have a duty to the world to be ready.”

The WHO is calling on governments around the world to take the coronavirus outbreak seriously and work hard to contain it within their borders and avoid “the worst of it.”

In addition to the confirmed cases in China, where the viral outbreak originated, at least 4,351 cases have been reported and confirmed across at least 48 countries, including 67 deaths as of Friday.

The WHO said Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Nigeria all reported their first confirmed cases Thursday, which were all connected to the outbreak in Italy. Officials said most cases of the viral infection have been traced to known contacts or clusters of cases.

The organization also recently revealed the number of new coronavirus cases outside China now exceeds those inside the country for the first time. WHO officials said countries must act “swiftly” and “aggressively” to contain the virus.

Earlier this week, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee said the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo in July could be canceled if the coronavirus outbreak shows no sign of dissipating.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Beijing, China cityscape at the CBD. (Photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon Recapping the US State Department's 2020 February Travel...

Travel Industry Reacts to Coronavirus Spreading Through Europe

Coronavirus Could Cancel 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Spreading Across Europe

Parts of Italy Becoming a Focal Point of COVID-19 Outbreak

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS