Thailand Joins With Japan Airlines Offering Packages to US Travelers
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 28, 2021
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Los Angeles office has launched a new marketing partnership with Japan Airlines. It is the first major national marketing campaign with an airline since the start of the pandemic for the country.
“We’re expecting our new marketing partnership with Japan Airlines to generate a renewed level of interest in Thailand as a coveted travel destination. We’re also excited for travelers to start their Thailand luxury journey with one of the best airlines in the world,” said Siriwan Seeharach, director of the TAT Los Angeles office. “With the recent recognition of Amazing Thailand’s Safety and Health Administration (SHA) to be on par with WTTC SafeTravelers global health and hygiene standardized protocol and Japan Airlines’ recent certification with the highest 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Certification by Skytrax, we feel confident that travelers will trust in our safety measures and book Thailand for their next vacation.”
Travelers can book exclusive luxury air and hotel vacation packages to Thailand from Japan Airlines’ dedicated website from April 24 to September 30, 2021.
“Aside from Japan, Thailand is among our top destinations for travelers on Japan Airlines. We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to create new, luxury air and hotel packages that include a variety of special experiences and benefits,” said Steve Myer, regional vice president global sales, The Americas for Japan Airlines.
Travelers will be able to book five-star properties such as The Siam and The Peninsula Bangkok.
Sponsored Content
