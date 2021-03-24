Thailand Reducing Quarantine, Eliminating Requirement for Some Visitors by October
March 24, 2021
Thailand will shorten the quarantine period for international arrivals to 10 days from 14 beginning April 1 and aims to eliminate quarantine requirements for some travelers by October 1, according to The Bangkok Post.
Vaccinated travelers with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result will only have to quarantine for one week and be tested once starting next month. A spokesman for Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said international arrivals who have been fully vaccinated for more than 14 days and who present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result will have to self-isolate for just seven days and be tested only once, effective April 1.
Unvaccinated travelers without a COVID-19 free certificate would have to quarantine for 10 days and be tested twice beginning next month.
Thai officials plan to ramp up vaccine distribution throughout the country in the coming months with the hope of lifting all lockdowns and doing away with quarantine requirements for low-risk tourists in some parts of the country by October 1.
Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the country will open five provinces for international tourists, including Bangkok, Phuket, Surat Thani, Chiang Mai and Chonburi.
Earlier this month, more than 15 major tourism companies in Thailand launched the #OpenThailandSafely campaign with the goal of reopening to travelers by July 1. YAANA Ventures, Asian Trails, Capella Hotels and Resorts, EXO and many other companies are involved in the project. Campaign supporters believe it will take Thailand at least a year or longer to return to the international visitor numbers it recorded prior to the pandemic.
