The 5 Must-Experience Attractions in Costa Rica
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff August 13, 2022
Costa Rica is an essential place for any nature lover. To the exuberance of its forests and the beauty of its beaches, we must add that its also the warmth of its people and the great experience of tourism professionals that make the traveler feel at home.
Of the many places that can be recommended from this attractive destination in Central America, we have chosen the following five, which are guaranteed to be fun in an environment full of flora and fauna.
Arenal Volcano
Located two and a half hours from San José, the Arenal volcano is the most impressive in Costa Rica, but it is also a place where travelers can live moments of great fun, especially for those that seek to connect with nature.
To enjoy this natural wonder there are a series of fabulous trails located in various places of the rainforest of the Arenal Volcano National Park which houses another volcano, Cerro Chato. This area offers fun activities like abseiling, hot spring swimming, windsurfing, horseback riding, cave exploration, rafting, hot air balloon rides and fishing.
Apart from these tours, there are others where adventure is guaranteed and that can be hiking on mountain trails, hanging bridges, and canopy in the heights of the rainforest. For lovers of photography, it is highly recommended to take a tour by the waterfall of La Fortuna and meet the wonderful natural environment. At the end of a day of adventure, visitors can look forward to dining on gourmet food.
Playa Santa Teresa
This fabulous destination located in the Province of Puntarenas, east of San José, is inhabited mostly by foreigners and has a wide range of hotels, cabins, and restaurants. As in other places in Costa Rica, Playa Santa Teresa is the perfect area for the observation of seabirds, but also capuchin monkeys, porcupines, wild cats, and anteaters, among many others.
Traditionally, Playa Santa Teresa has been one of the favorite places for surf lovers, thanks to the fantastic waves of its white sand beach. Also, for those who are looking for moments of relaxation, this destination is ideal for practicing yoga surrounded by the best nature. Of course, there are also attractions for adrenaline lovers, such as canopy tours along the jungle.
A highly recommended activity is to tour the Cabo Blanco Natural Reserve where travelers have the opportunity to enjoy the area's exotic flora and fauna. At the end of a day of sun and beach, Playa Santa Teresa offers several options to enjoy the nightlife along the coast.
Puerto Viejo de Talamanca
This is a Caribbean surfing destination internationally recognized for its great waves, yet it offers much more than that. Its wonderful natural environment has become an ideal place for young travelers looking for ecology-related adventures. In Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, located in the Province of Limón, are located the Cahuita and Gandoca-Manzanillo National Refuge Parks where visitors have the opportunity to enjoy kayaking or rafting on the Pacuare River, in addition to horseback riding along the coast and enjoy the panorama and the warmth of the inhabitants.
One of the great attractions of this destination, besides the natural environment, is its great culture because it fuses the indigenous Bribri tradition, with the Hispanic and African. In addition, Puerto Viejo de Talamanca offers many fantastic places to enjoy with the family. Some of the best beaches are: Playa Chiquita, Playa Negra, Playa Cocles, Punta Uva and Playa de Manzanillo, among others.
Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve
This amazing nature reserve is located in the Province of Puntarenas and is famous because it makes its visitors feel like they are walking through the clouds. It is one of the most famous protected areas in Costa Rica that houses more than a thousand species of plants, flowers, and animals, including jaguars, monkeys, and the incredible red-eyed frogs, among others.
This wildlife sanctuary offers many adventures and fun options, such as a canopy from where the visitor can enjoy the best views, walks on trails passing over the treetops, and cable cars where the visitor can admire the entire valley. For lovers of animals and flora, this is a paradise of biodiversity offering a host of interesting species such as amphibians, reptiles, snakes, lizards, and turtles, to name a few.
Rincón de la Vieja National Park
This wonderful destination is located in the Province of Guanacaste, which extends from the Pacific Ocean to the Caribbean. It is made up of volcanoes, rivers, streams, mountains, and trails in which the visitor finds a lot of activities such as boat descent through the rivers, canopy among the trees, horseback riding, hiking, and much more.
For those who travel on a more relaxed plan, there is the opportunity to enjoy baths in the thermal waters or get mud treatments and camp in the designated areas to enjoy nature day and night. It is highly recommended to visit La Cangreja Waterfall, also called Laguna Azul (Blue Lagoon) due to the color of its water. In addition, the park has paths that range from natural to slightly modified and adapted sections to allow accessibility for people with special needs in aspects of mobility. It should be noted that all trails offer the opportunity to see birds, mammals, and reptiles.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Costa Rica
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS