The Bahamas to Eliminate Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 17, 2022
Beginning June 19, travelers to the Bahamas who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to present a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the islands, provided they show proof of full vaccination upon entry.
The testing rules for unvaccinated travelers have also changed.
Travelers aged 2 and older must present a negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen or RT-PCR test taken no more than three days prior to arrival.
Before June 19, unvaccinated travelers aged 12 and older were required to take an RT-PCR test during the same time frame; the new testing option could make it easier for travelers to test negative prior to arrival since Rapid Antigen tests are faster.
Earlier in the week, The Bahamas announced it would end the Travel Health Visa requirement for all travelers on the same day.
The last change to The Bahamas’ entry requirements came in March when it announced it would end the post-arrival testing requirement for unvaccinated travelers. Since then, the CDC changed its risk level to Level 3: High due to rising cases of COVID-19, though the U.S. State Department categorizes it as a Level 2 risk, not due to the virus.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Bahamas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS