Last updated: 09:39 AM ET, Fri June 17 2022

The Bahamas to Eliminate Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 17, 2022

Sailboats passing Stocking Island, Exuma, The Bahamas.
Sailboats passing Stocking Island, Exuma, The Bahamas. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/Wildroze)

Beginning June 19, travelers to the Bahamas who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to present a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the islands, provided they show proof of full vaccination upon entry.

The testing rules for unvaccinated travelers have also changed.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
United Airlines planes parked at airport.

Flight Cancellations Piling Up Ahead of Peak Summer Travel Period

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Tourism Boost Expected for 2026 World Cup Host Cities

Queenstown, New Zealand, villas in New Zealand, Homes & Villas by Marriott International

Marriott Launches Abound by Marriott Vacations

Tourist family sightseeing in Italy.

gallery icon The Safest Family-Friendly Vacation Destinations

Travelers aged 2 and older must present a negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen or RT-PCR test taken no more than three days prior to arrival.

Before June 19, unvaccinated travelers aged 12 and older were required to take an RT-PCR test during the same time frame; the new testing option could make it easier for travelers to test negative prior to arrival since Rapid Antigen tests are faster.

Earlier in the week, The Bahamas announced it would end the Travel Health Visa requirement for all travelers on the same day.

The last change to The Bahamas’ entry requirements came in March when it announced it would end the post-arrival testing requirement for unvaccinated travelers. Since then, the CDC changed its risk level to Level 3: High due to rising cases of COVID-19, though the U.S. State Department categorizes it as a Level 2 risk, not due to the virus.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Bahamas

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Tourism Boost Expected for 2026 World Cup Host Cities

gallery icon The Safest Family-Friendly Vacation Destinations

Jamaica Welcomes One Millionth Guest as Tourism Rebound Continues

The Bahamas Eliminates Travel Health Visa Requirement

gallery icon Top Trending European Destinations for Tours

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS