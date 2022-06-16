Last updated: 09:22 AM ET, Thu June 16 2022

The Bahamas Eliminates Travel Health Visa Requirement

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 16, 2022

Nassau Bahamas harbor
Nassau Bahamas harbor (photo by Brian Major)

Beginning June 19, 2022, travelers entering The Bahamas will no longer need to apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa to enter the country, though testing requirements do still apply for all travelers regardless of vaccination status.

Travelers entering The Bahamas are now only required to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Buddhist temple of Wat Arun at night, Thailand

gallery icon Asia Travel Entry Requirements: A Country by Country Guide

Mundo Vapor amusement park

Brazil’s Post-Outbreak Comeback Drew One Million Visitors

Deck of a cruise ship

Cruise Lines Applaud End of COVID Test Requirement

Thailand Chonbury

Thailand Considering An End to Pandemic-Era Entry Requirements

Vaccinated travelers and children from two to eleven must present a negative RT-PCR test or a Rapid Antigen test at most 72 hours prior to arrival. Unvaccinated travelers 12 and up must submit only a negative RT-PCR test in the same time frame.

In addition to the change, The Bahamas reminds travelers that they should still be aware of the islands’ mask wearing and social distancing guidelines and follow them while on the islands.

"The discontinuation of the Travel Health Visa is yet another signal to the international community that we are open for business," said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "Throughout the pandemic, we have remained committed to evaluating protocols and adjusting requirements to reflect the current environment. We acknowledge that the Travel Health Visa was a burden for travelers, and we are pleased to be able to eliminate it."

The last change to The Bahamas’ entry requirements came earlier this year in March, when it announced it would end the post-arrival testing requirement for unvaccinated travelers. Since then, the CDC changed its risk level to Level 3: High due to rising cases of COVID-19, though the U.S. State Department categorizes it as a Level 2 risk, not due to the virus.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Read the latest travel updates to The Bahamas here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Bahamas

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Family having fun on the beach together

America's Most Fun States

Colonial Williamsburg to Offer Free Admission on Juneteenth

The Latest on Los Angeles Tourism

British Virgin Islands To Remove Visitor Entry Registration

Travel Collaboration in Caribbean Could Generate $100 Billion by 2032

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS