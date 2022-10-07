The Best Places for Water Sports in the Caribbean
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes October 07, 2022
The Caribbean is a privileged region where water sports enthusiasts find the best options to have fun with countless activities ranging from diving or snorkeling on biodiversity-rich reefs and beach jogging, to deep sea fishing and catamaran sailing on crystal clear waters.
From the countless aquatic experiences that can be enjoyed in the Caribbean, we have chosen four highly recommended destinations to ensure an unforgettable trip.
Aruba
For those who like to dive in and discover the secrets of marine life, this island has countless tours to enjoy the magnificent reefs of the area aboard comfortable boats with divemasters certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).
The most recommended reefs are Mangel Halto, Boca Catalina, and Reef Santana, mainly. These sites have an impressive ecosystem full of species such as anemones and sponges which coexist with an immense amount of animal species, such as sharks, barracudas, green eels, and octopus, to mention a few.
Boca Catalina is a paradise for snorkeling enthusiasts due to its calm and shallow waters that allow visitors to enjoy the biodiversity that inhabits the coral area. In Arrecife Santana, diving is not recommended for beginners due to the strong currents of the area. Here, experts enjoy watching a lot of species from the open sea and it is recommended to reach Baby Beach, where this experience can be memorable, especially if divers are lucky enough to find the remains of a sunken boat.
Puerto Rico
Kayaking is one of the most popular activities in Puerto Rico, an island where there are perfect places to enjoy with the family. Balneario de Vega Baja is one of the best examples because it is a place of calm waters where people can enjoy a day of sun and adventures aboard kayaks. Another is Toa Baja, which consists of a long coastline with artificial breakwaters that allow visitors to get rid of the strong waves and swim or kayak with the greatest safety possible.
Another highly recommended spot is Isla Verde Carolina Beach, one of the favorite tourist areas. It is also perfect for kayaking or jet skiing due to its calm water, allowing families to live together in a safe and fun space. On its white sand beach, families enjoy days of sun and fun such as kite surfing, paddle surfing, volleyball, and soccer, among other activities.
But it's not just the beaches that are good for kayaking in Puerto Rico. Visitors can also practice it in Bosque Aguirre Guayama, a lush, government-protected area, with a kayak pier. The tour goes through wonderful mangroves. There’s also a camping area with facilities such as showers, toilets, and rustic palapas for eating.
Dominican Republic
Punta Cana is one of the best places in the world to practice sport fishing in areas of great fauna such as Cabeza de Toro and Cap Cana. Lovers of this activity find on the high seas myriad species of large fish (fishing with trolling technique), such as Wahoo, Dorado, Mahi-Mahi, Tuna, Mackerel, Barracuda, Marlin, and Sailfish, to mention a few. Species that are not used for eating should be released.
Several tour operators offer visitors the chance to enjoy fishing on special boats, with drinks service, designed for the safety of passengers of all ages. Also, for those who do not have much experience, some trainers help make fishing a success.
Jamaica
Sailing in Jamaica's waters is an extraordinary experience for visitors to the stunning country. The most popular routes are through the Cascades of Dunn’s River Falls and among the Montego Bay area where travelers can snorkel to enjoy the reefs, swim among a host of tropical fish, and have fun jumping on trampolines.
Jamaica's tour operators offer safe and comfortable boats with snorkeling equipment, bathroom facilities, outdoor and indoor seatings, and a crew of expert guides. In addition, these boats can also hold parties with family or friends to dance to great Caribbean music.
Another of the most popular routes is the one taken in Margaritaville that sails along the coast of Negril where tourists can also dive on coral reefs and meet green turtles and rays. This service includes a bar service on board and transfers the tourists to their hotels.
