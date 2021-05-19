Last updated: 12:49 PM ET, Wed May 19 2021

The Cities With The Most Expensive Paintings In The World

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz May 19, 2021

Cloud Gate in Chicago, Illinois

We’ve all heard of the world’s foremost art museums, like New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Madrid’s El Prado and Paris’ Louvre, but where are the world’s most expensive paintings located? The top four cities might surprise you.

If you’re a fan of seeing the world’s most expensive masterpieces of art, Chicago is where to find them. It tops the list with over $735 million worth of paintings. Home to the Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum of Contemporary Art, it’s home to Monet’s ‘Meules’ and ‘Meule,’ paintings, which are estimated to be worth $114.7 million and $89.9 million, respectively.

In second place is Paris, home to the Louvre and the Musee d’Orsay, as well as $734 million worth of priceless art. Cezanne’s ‘The Card Players’ is located in the Musee d’Orsay and is estimated to be worth over $294 million, while the Louvre shares Rembrandt’s ‘Pendant portraits of Maerten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit’ with Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, which are worth $201 million alone.

New York comes right in third place, home to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The city houses $518 million worth of the world’s most expensive paintings, including Van Gogh’s ‘A Wheatfield of Cypresses’ estimated at $104.5 million and Picasso’s ‘Au Lapin Agile’ at $86.9 million.

Abu Dhabi comes in fourth place. Home to The Louvre Abu Dhabi, which strangely enough only owns one of the world’s 30 most valuable paintings, it’s claim to fame is Leonardo Da Vinci’s ‘Salvador Mundi,’ estimated to be worth over $486.6 million: the most expensive painting in the world.

This information was courtesy of OnBuy.com.

Lacey Pfalz
