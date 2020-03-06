The Florida Keys: A Hub for Ecotourism
Mackenzie Cullen March 06, 2020
The Florida Keys have been a popular tourist hot spot for decades. Attracting millions of tourists each year, the Keys have adapted in order to keep their beautiful islands clean and prosperous. From the islands’ many resorts to educational tourist attractions, the Florida Keys are a perfect destination for travelers looking to get away without damaging the environment.
With so many tourists to provide lodging for, the resorts of the Florida Keys strongly emphasize sustainability on their premises. A stay at a Florida Keys resort combines luxury with environmentally-conscious practices.
Inspired by nature, Baker’s Cay Resort is one of these resorts, with its own rooftop greenhouse and garden and dock-to-dish system to provide fresh ingredients for the resort's two restaurants. Bungalows Key Largo uses all-natural spa treatments within a magnificent black bamboo forest to rejuvenate guests.
At Islander Resort, 45 percent of power comes from the resort’s 1,948 solar panels. Amenities provided in all energy-efficient rooms are made from recycled materials and the resort’s latest renovation has repurposed Islander’s sewer treatment plant hold reclaimed water for a new irrigation system.
Grassy Flats also provides amenities made with recyclable materials in all guest rooms and grows its own fruits and herbs for its on-site bars. The Perry Hotel, meanwhile, houses a gift shop where you can purchase bags, local art and more, all made from recycled materials.
The Florida Keys are also home to an array of attractions for tourists to visit where they can learn about the various local ecosystems and what visitors can do to help preserve the organisms that inhabit them. The Keys are home to the United States’ only barrier reef, which is currently in danger of deterioration. As a result, tourists can visit and volunteer at coral restoration organizations and laboratories to help rebuild the Florida Reef. Other eco-friendly attractions include nature centers, tropical gardens, aquariums and animal hospitals.
A vacation in the Florida Keys can be as beneficial to the environment as it is to the traveler. The Keys have separated themselves from other Florida destinations by managing to combine fun with learning and luxury with ecological habits.
