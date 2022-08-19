The Latest on Los Cabos Tourism
August 19, 2022
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the travel industry hard, but some destinations are bouncing back stronger than others.
Mexico is one country that continues to see travel and tourism rise.
We caught up with Los Cabos Tourism Board Director Rodrigo Esponda to hear what's the latest with Los Cabos.
Esponda shares insights into how Los Cabos has already fully recovered and what luxury travelers need to know about the destination.
Additionally, he shares a strong message for all travel advisors in today's current travel landscape.
