Last updated: 01:55 PM ET, Fri August 19 2022

The Latest on Los Cabos Tourism

Destination & Tourism Los Cabos Tourism Board Eric Bowman August 19, 2022

One-on-One with Los Cabos Tourism Director Rodrigo Esponda

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the travel industry hard, but some destinations are bouncing back stronger than others.

Mexico is one country that continues to see travel and tourism rise.

We caught up with Los Cabos Tourism Board Director Rodrigo Esponda to hear what's the latest with Los Cabos.

Esponda shares insights into how Los Cabos has already fully recovered and what luxury travelers need to know about the destination.

Additionally, he shares a strong message for all travel advisors in today's current travel landscape.

Watch the video above or click here to view it.

Eric Bowman
