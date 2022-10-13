The Top Destinations Still Enforcing COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke October 13, 2022
Travelers and those whose livelihoods are tied to the travel and tourism industry will be happy to know that COVID-19 entry restrictions are becoming the exception rather than the rule post-pandemic.
Fully vaccinated Americans essentially have their pick of destinations around the world this fall, with some 190 countries open to these individuals without COVID-19 testing or quarantine.
Bermuda is one of the top destinations with travel requirements in place for passengers over the age of 2 but visiting will get easier from October 25 onwards as travelers will no longer require a pre-travel test, arrival test nor a day 4 test. However, unvaccinated non-resident travelers will still need to upload valid proof of travel health insurance to enter Bermuda.
In the Middle East, Qatar is another notable destination still implementing coronavirus restrictions ahead of the 2022 World Cup kicking off next month. U.S. travelers must present a negative PCR (48 hours) or rapid antigen test (24 hours) taken prior to departing for Qatar.
Hong Kong recently eased travel restrictions, eliminating its cumbersome quarantine requirement. Nonetheless, visitors must still test negative multiple times, including prior to arrival and self-monitor for several days while avoiding establishments such as bars and restaurants.
Unvaccinated travelers can expect to face more challenges than inoculated individuals this fall though as a handful of popular destinations are requiring these visitors to test negative for COVID-19 prior to arrival, including places like Anguilla, Brazil, Chile, Dominica, Japan, Peru, Spain and the United Arab Emirates, among others.
Japan only recently fully reopened for tourism but requires that visitors be vaccinated against COVID-19 or present proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure upon entry.
Elsewhere in Asia, China is the most notable destination that remains closed to tourists due to a zero-COVID policy.
To view the current entry rules and restrictions for travel around the world, check out our interactive COVID-19 map:
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS