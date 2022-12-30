The Trendiest Destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes December 30, 2022
Latin America and the Caribbean have extraordinary destinations that have become fashionable among a new generation of tourists looking for places to enjoy experiences in the middle of nature with unique lodging and gastronomic offers.
These are three of the trendiest cities throughout the region.
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
This port of Jamaica is one of the most popular and excellent resort destinations in the Caribbean. This spectacular place is perfect for those looking to rest, practice water sports, enjoy the nightlife, and go shopping in trendy designer shops. Added to this are incredible natural attractions like Eden Falls, Fern Gully, and the Shaw Botanical, as well as countless beautiful white sand beaches and unique reef areas for snorkeling and scuba diving.
In addition, for adventurers and nature lovers, there are extraordinary protected areas such as the Cranbrook Flower Forest, where visitors spend their days fishing in ponds, observing vast species of birds, and practicing horseback riding to tour the surroundings.
Another highly recommended natural reserve is Shaw Park Gardens, which exhibits Jamaica's rich and outstanding flora and fauna. In Green Grotto Caves, another spectacular site to visit, tourists can tour a series of underground limestone caves connected where they can admire a lot of stalactite and stalagmite formations that make the tour a unique experience.
Also, music lovers can't miss the opportunity to visit the tomb of legendary artist Bob Marley, a reggae pioneer and global icon, located in the village of Nine Miles and considered a Rastafarian place of worship.
Costa Mujeres, Mexico
This is one of the most trendy destinations in the Mexican Caribbean, where natural beauty is combined with world-class hospitality and gastronomy in an exclusive coastal area near Cancun. This extraordinary place offers a series of activities that include diving and snorkeling in impressive coral reefs, swimming with the fabulous whale shark, boat or kayak tours through lush mangroves full of flora and fauna, as well as high-quality services in hotels.
Meanwhile, modern spas bring the visitor relaxing experiences with massages based on oriental techniques, as well as body and facial treatments using natural products from the region.
One of the most recommendable places in this new area of the Mexican Caribbean is the Underwater Museum of Art, where divers and snorkelers can admire 450 sculptures of people and objects that can also be observed on glass-bottomed boats.
Sports enthusiasts can head to the Chacmuchuch lagoon for kitesurfing or the Playa Mujeres Golf Club to play an extraordinary course designed by architect Greg Norman in an impressive area of dunes and mangroves.
Cartagena, Colombia
This fantastic Colombian World Heritage Site is a mixture of art and good taste, with natural beauty and sophisticated gastronomic offers in gourmet restaurants and exclusive hospitality in boutique hotels.
Cartagena is a spectacular walled city with cobbled streets and great tradition. It is an adventure for history lovers who enjoy it in the many cafes and bars where exotic signature cocktails are served. Also, for those who like snorkeling, Baru Island, located a few miles away, is an excellent place to spend the day. Enjoy one of its six beaches and relax in contact with nature.
Those who prefer to explore the city on foot can visit the impressive Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas, built in the 17th century, or learn about the different ancient churches and emblematic monuments of Cartagena de Indias, such as those dedicated to the India Catalina, Zapatos Viejos (Old Shoes), and Pegaso (Pegasos). In addition, other highly recommended sites are the Naval Museum and the La Serrezuela Shopping Center.
