Last updated: 12:57 PM ET, Thu March 16 2023

TIME Magazine Reveals World's Greatest Places of 2023

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz March 16, 2023

the highest altitude lake in Dominica, placed in Trois Pitons National Park - UNESCO site. It is a lake in an old volcano crater. (photo via Derek Galon / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
From the lush Caribbean island of Dominica to the snowy slopes of St. Moritz, Switzerland, TIME Magazine has revealed its list of the top 50 World’s Greatest Places of 2023, featuring a curated list of emerging destinations, spectacular cities and hidden gems that travelers should consider adding to their travel bucket lists.

Chosen by expert correspondents and contributors, the World’s Greatest Places of 2023 are sure to offer breathtaking beauty, incredible culture and plenty to explore this year. The full list of winners is organized by region of the world below, but check out TIME Magazine’s original publication to learn more about each destination.


North America & The Caribbean

Willamette Valley, Oregon, scenery, landscape
PHOTO: Landscape in Willamette Valley, Oregon (Photo via Don Hankins / Flickr / Creative Commons)


— Dominica
— Churchill, Manitoba
— Vancouver, British Columbia
— Willamette Valley, Oregon
— Yosemite National Park, California
— Bozeman, Montana
— Tampa, Florida
— Tucson, Arizona
— Washington, D.C.
— Rio Grande, Puerto Rico


Central & South America

Ollantaytambo, Peru
PHOTO: Ollantaytambo, Peru. (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)


— Torres del Paine National Park, Chile
— Roatán, Honduras
— Medellín, Colombia
— Mexico City, Mexico
— Pantanal, Brazil
— Guadalajara, Mexico
— Ollantaytambo, Peru


Europe

Guell Park in Barcelona
Guell Park in Barcelona. Photo by Paul Heney.

— Barcelona, Spain
— Aarhus, Denmark
— Sylt, Germany
— Budapest, Hungary
— Naples, Italy
— Vienna, Austria
— Berat, Albania
— Dijon, France
— Pantelleria, Italy
— St. Moritz, Switzerland
— Timisoara, Romania


Africa & The Middle East

Marina of Eilat at sunny summer day
Eilat is a famous resort and recreational city in Aqaba, Jordan, Israel (photo via gorsh13 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)


— Aqaba, Jordan
— Musanze, Rwanda
— Giza and Saqqara, Egypt
— Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone
— Dakar, Senegal
— Rabat, Morocco
— Loango National Park, Gabon
— The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia
— Chyulu Hills, Kenya
— Jerusalem, Israel
— Sharjah, United Arab Emirates


Asia & The Pacific

Higan cherry tree in full bloom in Kyoto, Japan.
PHOTO: Higan cherry tree in full bloom in Kyoto, Japan. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/FilippoBacci)


— Ladakh, India
— Kyoto, Japan
— Luang Prabang, Laos
— Mayurbhanj, India
— Isan, Thailand
— Kangaroo Island, Australia
— Jeju Island, South Korea
— Phuket, Thailand
— Brisbane, Australia
— Nagoya, Japan
— Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
