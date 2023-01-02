Top 5 Travel Destinations in Latin America in 2023
Valentín Fuentes January 02, 2023
Latin America offers a mosaic of experiences for travelers worldwide due to its magnificent cities and towns' great natural, cultural and gastronomic richness. Here are five highly recommended destinations to visit in 2023.
Sacred Valley, Peru
This emblematic destination of Peru, one of the most important archeological sites of the Inca culture, offers its visitors a great historical adventure by touring the ruins of Pisac and Ollantaytambo, sites where, in addition to knowing the magnificent past of the Inca civilization, visitors have the opportunity to learn picturesque markets of crafts, the impressive Inkariy Museum, as well as a series of restaurants that offer menus created from ingredients of the rich local cuisine.
Visitors can't miss the Chinchero Archeological Park. This place has impressive aqueducts and terraces where tourists know the customs of the culture of the area, such as their extraordinary textile works that are presented by local artisans who show the way to dye the wool colors and create clothing designs that are sold to visitors at the Mercado Abierto de Pisac, one of the most iconic in Cusco where they can also find pottery, jewelry, traditional toys, and local food. Another incredible place is the Pisac Archeological Park, where tourists can visit impressive ruins, such as the Temple of the Moon, a structure very similar to the famous constructions of Machu Picchu.
Lake Titicaca, Bolivia/Peru
The surroundings of Lake Titicaca, located on the border of Bolivia and Peru, are where the ancient civilizations of Pucara, Tihuanca, and Tlahanaco, which belonged to the Aymara people, lived. Here tourists find the Lake Titicaca Tourist Reserve, which preserves the nature and wildlife of more than 70 islands, including Uros, Taquile, and Amantani, in Peru, and Isla del Sol, in part belonging to Bolivia. Visitors can rent a boat to explore the islands and enjoy extraordinary views of nature surrounded by the Andes Mountains.
In cultural terms, one of the most exciting places for visitors is Taquile Island, located just over two hours (by boat) from the city of Puno. Visitors enjoy watching artisans weave beautiful textiles and fish on the area's beaches. It should be noted that tourists are personally attended by the inhabitants of the island, who offer food and guides on tours of the area until reaching a high viewpoint to take an extraordinary view of the sacred Titicaca Lake.
In addition, in other islands such as Amantani and the so-called Uros Floating Islands, tourists have the opportunity to live with families in ecotourism programs that include tours of the Pachamama Mountain, as well as visits to craft shops where they can buy works of jewelry, ceramics, and textiles, among others.
Lençóis Marenhenses, Brazil
This National Park, located on the north coast of Brazil, is a destination of extraordinary natural beauty that extends over a vast territory of more than 380,000 acres, including stunning lagoons, mangroves, and a vast desert with giant dunes.
The buggies visitors rent to tour the desert do not invade animal areas to preserve the ecosystem, including many migratory birds. In addition, tourists can also go horseback riding and explore the Rio Preguicas by boat, kayak, or paddleboard. At the end of the tours, visitors can visit the local restaurants offering local cuisine menus and stay in hotels of different categories.
Those who prefer to walk through the National Park can find guided tours from the village of Atins that take visitors along a path full of giant dunes and crystal blue and green lagoons, such as Lagoa Azul and Lagoa Bonita, a couple of beautiful oases where visitors can swim and cool off on hot days. In addition, they can also enjoy the mangroves of Queimada dos Britos and Baixa Grande.
Medellín, Colombia
This is one of the most emblematic cities of Colombia that offers visitors great natural and cultural attractions in its picturesque streets, as well as pleasant restaurants where menus of local and international food are offered.
One of the city's most emblematic sites is the popular area of Comuna 13, once a mafia ghetto and now a bohemian place where tourists enjoy artistic expressions of all kinds, especially an incredible display of graffiti. Another great attraction of Medellín is the cable car that goes up the mountain so visitors can enjoy a fantastic view of this extraordinary city. Once back, tourists can visit Pueblito Paisa, a site that combines craftsmanship, gastronomy, and architecture, as well as a majestic view of Medellín and the mountains that run through the Aburrá Valley.
Visitors can not miss Plaza Botero, one of the places of the most outstanding heritage and architectural wealth of Medellín. In this area, tourists find the Museum of Antioquia, which houses 23 sculptures of the famous Columbian artist Fernando Botero. Other highly recommended places in the city are the Botanical Garden, Explora Park, Museum of Modern Art MAMM, and Santafé de Antioquia, among others.
Mendoza, Argentina
For wine lovers, the city of Mendoza is a paradise with more than 1,000 wineries, among which the producers of Malbec grapes of French origin stand out, with which they make world-renowned wines. In this extraordinary destination of Argentina, visitors can visit countless vineyards, museums, bars, and restaurants where, in addition to offering the region's exquisite wines, they offer a menu of delicious meats cooked in the Argentine style.
In addition to gastronomic tourism, Mendoza offers extraordinary landscapes to enjoy on adventure tours among incredible sites such as the Villavicencio Nature Reserve, Puente del Inca, Cerro de los Siete Colores, Vallecitos, Dique Potrerillos, and the famous Aconcagua Mountain, one of the favorites of climbers from all over the world, among others.
Another highly recommended place in the province of Mendoza is the hot springs Termas de Cacheuta which offers visitors a series of ponds with water between 95 to 122 degrees F. The water comes from the subsoil after the melting of the mountain. In addition, the area has the Atuel Canyon, located in the city of San Rafael. This site has rock formations created by river and wind erosion that make up amazing natural landscapes where visitors can enjoy adventure tourism with activities such as rafting, canoeing, kayaking, and windsurfing along the formations known as La Torta de Hojaldre, El Cinturón de San Martín, La Procesión and El Hongo.
