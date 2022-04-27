Top Summer Travel Destinations for Luxury Villa Rentals
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 27, 2022
The five most popular summer travel destinations based upon luxury villa rentals from Rental Escapes, the full-service luxury villa company, were unveiled in the company’s Summer Travel Forecast, with warm-weather tropical destinations taking the lead.
Demand for luxury villa rentals is rising for this summer, as is the demand for group bookings.
Luxury villa rentals can be a perfect choice for larger families or groups to reconnect. With more privacy yet the same or even better service than you’d find at a resort, a Rental Escapes villa rentals offer personalized experiences and a dedicated personal luxury concierge to help plan everything as smoothly as possible.
“Summer travel bookings are up over 30 percent across the board and as the temperatures are heating up, so is demand for close-to-home luxury vacations that feel a world away,” said Willie Fernandez, chief marketing officer of Rental Escapes. “In addition to seeing an uptick in bookings for domestic villa rentals and Caribbean island destinations, we are seeing a surge in large group bookings.”
Three of the top destinations for summer luxury villas are in the Caribbean; the others are Mexico and Florida, both warm-weather destinations.
Jamaica
Jamaica is a great destination for travelers heading to the Caribbean due to its sheer diversity in offerings. From great entertainment (think Reggae music), to incredible food and beautiful natural landscapes and outdoor experiences that range from the beach to the island’s waterfalls, a fully staffed luxury villa rental in Jamaica could be enshrouded in a rainforest or set alongside a cliff, a bay or even on the beach!
Dominican Republic
The second Caribbean island on this list is the Dominican Republic. While mostly known for its sprawling resort complexes, the Dominican Republic offers plenty of luxury villa rentals across the island’s geographically diverse landscape, from historic La Romana to beachside escapes or desert or mountain refuges that offer a different side to the half-island nation.
Florida
It isn’t surprising that Florida is such a popular destination for luxury villa rentals. Home to Walt Disney World and plenty of other attractions, including Miami, the Gulf and Atlantic coastlines, and plenty of experiences to be had both on the beach and in the cities, travelers booking luxury villa rentals can choose from beachside condos to private waterfront mansions to accommodate any type of Florida vacation.
Mexico
Mexico remains a top destination for North American travelers due to its location and warm weather. From the Caribbean coast to the Pacific, destinations in Mexico provide adventurous opportunities for exploring cloud forests, ancient Mayan ruins, verdant coral reefs and much more. The country’s luxury villa rentals range from colorful and secluded rainforest escapes to sprawling beachfront compounds, as well as some located right within well-known resorts.
Turks and Caicos
The last most popular destination for summer luxury rental villas is another Caribbean gem: Turks and Caicos. Beach-goers will love renting one of the stunning luxury villas that dot the islands’ beaches. From snorkeling and diving to just catching some much-needed rays and relaxation on the beach, Turks and Caicos is the perfect place to do just that.
For more information about luxury villa rentals, please visit Rental Escapes.
