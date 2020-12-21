Top Travel Trends and Destinations in 2021
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff December 21, 2020
Americans are looking at the bright side when it comes to travel, and even without a vaccine, it’s clear travelers are dreaming about and planning to hit the road again.
According to new research from Skyscanner, 48 percent of Americans surveyed say the news of a possible vaccine becoming available by the end of 2020 didn’t impact them, as they planned to travel in 2021 regardless of a vaccine.
“Safety has rightly been the top priority for many people during the Covid-19 pandemic, but with news around vaccine readiness and approvals being granted around the world, we see the appetite for travel in 2021 growing,” said Mark Crossey, director of sales, Americas at Skyscanner. “The events of 2020 have underscored the importance of human connection and quality time with loved ones, and we know from our website traffic and customer behavior that travelers are turning their gaze to next year. We predict that many customers will prioritize spend on experiences over material goods in 2021, looking to make special memories with loved ones.”
Skyscanners’ research confirms what many believe will be priorities for travelers in the coming year, with bucket-list-style trips, long holidays and the prioritization of family time topping the list of what people are most excited about for the coming year.
“Missed opportunities in 2020 feature heavily in the trends for 2021, with travelers keen to recapture lost trips for sporting or cultural events,” said Crossey. “As well as this we see the lasting effects of Covid-19 on our psyche, with people re-evaluating and prioritizing long trips and big-ticket holidays as a way to treat ourselves and our loved ones after a hard year. The U.S. is set to make a comeback as soon as the world opens up, with California appearing on the list along with New York and Orlando as global hotspots for travel in 2021.”
Skyscanners’ top 2021 travel trends include going off-grid, making magical memories, regenerative travel, recovery bubbles, surfing trips, favorite destinations such as New York City, working from paradise and sports-focused trips.
Skyscanner points to the 2020 Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo as one such sports event that is sure to drive travel. Not only is Japan a sought-after destination, but it is hosting the largest sporting event of the year.
Beach destinations will again be buzzing as people look once again for easy, socially distanced destinations. Skyscanner highlights California, Greece and Spain’s Balearic Islands as places that are sure to draw visitors.
Disney World will also be on many people’s 2021 travel wish lists. The resort is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, and families looking to make magical moments will want to be there to honor the milestone.
Skyscanner also notes that classic travel destinations such as New York City are also going to continue to be popular for travelers who may be looking to reconnect in a familiar locale.
