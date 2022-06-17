Last updated: 10:16 AM ET, Fri June 17 2022

Tourism Boost Expected for 2026 World Cup Host Cities

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 17, 2022

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

FIFA has announced the 16 North American cities that will host World Cup matches in 2026, including 11 destinations and venues throughout the United States.

The U.S. host cities include New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium); Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium); Dallas (AT&T Stadium); San Francisco Bay Area (Levi's Stadium); Miami (Hard Rock Stadium); Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium); Seattle (Lumen Field); Houston (NRG Stadium); Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field); Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium) and Boston (Gillette Stadium).

AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas, Cowboys
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo via hstiver/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Meanwhile, the destinations officially selected to host World Cup matches in Mexico and Canada are Guadalajara (Estadio Akron), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA Bancomer), Mexico City (Estadio Azteca), Toronto (BMO Field) and Vancouver (BC Place).

"I want to congratulate all the bid cities that will host games. I know you will all do a fantastic job of sharing your world-class stadiums, unique communities and culture, and amazing fans when the world comes to North America in four years," U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement.

While the World Cup's highly anticipated return to North America is still four years away—the continent last hosted in 1994—the cities fortunate enough to be selected this week are already eyeing a welcome boost to tourism.

"We're honored that FIFA has chosen Miami to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup," David Whitaker, President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), said in a statement. "Our GMCVB team, alongside the County and Hard Rock Stadium, as well as our hotel partners and community stakeholders, have worked tirelessly since 2017 through a very competitive process to bring the World Cup to Greater Miami and Miami Beach. We're thrilled our very compelling bid—and unparalleled travel and tourism experience—have resulted in this day, and we look forward to welcoming the world in 2026."

"This is a great moment for our community. Not just because of the economic benefits, but also because it cements our status as one of the world's premier destinations," added the Mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber.

According to a press release from Sen. John Rizzo, D-Jackson County, the 2026 World Cup is expected to generate $695 million of economic activity in Missouri. "People are going to be staying in hotels as far out as Columbia, this is going to boost the entire Western side of the state," Rizzo told The Missouri Times. "This will provide a huge economic impact for Kansas City—and a big economic impact to Missouri."

"You really can’t put an economic number to putting KC on a world stage...that’s the best advertisement for tourism," he added. "We don’t plan on World Cups, World Series or Super Bowls—but when they happen they're just huge economic bonuses...we're talking about hundreds of million dollars that will flow back into Missouri."

More than 500,000 World Cup fans are expected to visit Philadelphia over the course of the tournament and visitor spending is expected to reach between $147 and $262 million, according to Philadelphia Soccer 2026. The group also projects that securing the event could create as many as 3,500 new jobs in the city.

A total of 60 matches, including the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final, will be hosted by U.S. cities while Canada and Mexico will each host 10 matches.

Sponsored Content

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
