Tourism Expert Details How Los Cabos is Re-Opening to Visitors
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 24, 2020
Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director for the Los Cabos Tourism Board, joined the TravelPulse Podcast this week to share how the destination is safely welcoming back visitors this summer.
"We opened on June 15. Months before that we had been working very hard on implementing very strict protocols for providing safety," said Esponda.
The tourism board has even developed helpful tools for travel advisors selling Los Cabos.
"On our website, VisitLosCabos.Travel, we have a specific section on COVID-19 health standards and a communication kit that travel advisors can use," added Esponda. "There are documents on what to expect, what hotels are open, what airlines are flying and when. We even have a flyer for agents to send out to their clients on what to expect in Los Cabos."
You can view the interview with Esponda in its entirety here.
