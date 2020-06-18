How Los Cabos Is Safely Welcoming Back Visitors
Destination & Tourism Los Cabos Tourism Board Codie Liermann June 18, 2020
Los Cabos, located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, is a place tourists often escape to for relaxation, watersports, delicious cuisine, endless shopping opportunities, exciting excursions and some of the best night clubs, among many other attractions.
The destination encompasses everything wanted for an ideal beach vacation, and travelers are eager to get back soon. Those ready to hop on a plane to this sunny paradise are in luck, as Los Cabos is in the beginning stages of welcoming back tourists.
With the health and safety of both travelers and the local community top of mind, Los Cabos has developed a transformative five-phase reopening plan focused on strict standards in order to facilitate a safe travel environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Included in the plan are steps to limit travel activity while focusing on the implementation of health and safety guidelines, and the destination has received the World Travel & Tourism Council's "Safe Travels" stamp of approval, recognizing the implementation of global standardized health and hygiene protocols.
Travelers who plan on arriving in Los Cabos will have increased health and safety regulations to follow. For example, there will be health screenings at the airport, social distancing policies in public places and increased sanitation and cleaning procedures in areas throughout the destination.
It may seem as though some big changes lie ahead, but these safety measures will be the new norm in destinations throughout the world, and Los Cabos still remains the welcoming destination it always has been.
From luxurious resorts to quaint hotels, this place has it all.
After staying safely at home for the past few months, travelers are anxious to jump on a plane to a warm, sunny destination. Although things will be different, Los Cabos invites travelers to come enjoy the relaxing vacation they are in need of.
Los Cabos is a resilient place, and there’s nothing that can keep the destination down for too long. When tourists are ready to visit this vibrant area, Los Cabos will be waiting to welcome them.
For more information and to stay up to date on the latest updates, contact a travel advisor or click here.
For more information on Los Cabos Tourism Board, Los Cabos
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS