Last updated: 11:21 AM ET, Thu June 18 2020

How Los Cabos Is Safely Welcoming Back Visitors

Destination & Tourism Los Cabos Tourism Board Codie Liermann June 18, 2020

Los Cabos
PHOTO: Enjoying a day on the boat in Los Cabos. (photo via Los Cabos Tourism Board)

Los Cabos, located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, is a place tourists often escape to for relaxation, watersports, delicious cuisine, endless shopping opportunities, exciting excursions and some of the best night clubs, among many other attractions.

You May Also Like

Cabo San Lucas Marina at sunset (Photo via LindaYG / iStock / Getty Images Plus) Los Cabos Reopening Propelled by WTTC 'Safe Travels&... Destination & Tourism

Sun rising over the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos, Mexico Los Cabos Reveals Reopening Plan Destination & Tourism

The Arch of Cabo San Lucas Los Cabos Unveils Coronavirus Strategies Destination & Tourism

Los Cabos Tourism Board Experience the Magic of Los Cabos Los Cabos Blog

Indulge in a one of a kind luxury spa experience in Los Cabos! Rejuvenate in Los Cabos Los Cabos Blog

The destination encompasses everything wanted for an ideal beach vacation, and travelers are eager to get back soon. Those ready to hop on a plane to this sunny paradise are in luck, as Los Cabos is in the beginning stages of welcoming back tourists.

With the health and safety of both travelers and the local community top of mind, Los Cabos has developed a transformative five-phase reopening plan focused on strict standards in order to facilitate a safe travel environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in the plan are steps to limit travel activity while focusing on the implementation of health and safety guidelines, and the destination has received the World Travel & Tourism Council's "Safe Travels" stamp of approval, recognizing the implementation of global standardized health and hygiene protocols.

Travelers who plan on arriving in Los Cabos will have increased health and safety regulations to follow. For example, there will be health screenings at the airport, social distancing policies in public places and increased sanitation and cleaning procedures in areas throughout the destination.

Los Cabos
PHOTO: A couple enjoying the Los Cabos views. (photo via Los Cabos Tourism Board)

It may seem as though some big changes lie ahead, but these safety measures will be the new norm in destinations throughout the world, and Los Cabos still remains the welcoming destination it always has been.

From luxurious resorts to quaint hotels, this place has it all.

After staying safely at home for the past few months, travelers are anxious to jump on a plane to a warm, sunny destination. Although things will be different, Los Cabos invites travelers to come enjoy the relaxing vacation they are in need of.

Los Cabos is a resilient place, and there’s nothing that can keep the destination down for too long. When tourists are ready to visit this vibrant area, Los Cabos will be waiting to welcome them.

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest updates, contact a travel advisor or click here.

For more information on Los Cabos Tourism Board, Los Cabos

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Codie Liermann

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse
Family hiking in Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona.

Senate Approves Bill to Improve and Maintain America's...

9/11 Memorial Reopening to the Public July 4

Malta Airport Reopening to All Flight Destinations in July

State of Yucatan and Quintana Roo Join to Follow WTTC Protocols

Egypt Plans to Reopen Airports July 1

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS