Tourism to Asia Is Making a Comeback

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli February 19, 2023

Qianmen, Street, Beijing, China
Qianmen street in Beijing, China. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/dk1234)

Asian markets are seeing an increase in tourism.

According to a report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), a new report shows that, based on such factors as tourism employment and the number of airline flights and traveler spend, Asian markets are part of 82 cities worldwide where tourism is on the rise.

There were five Asian cities among the top 25 in the WTTC report, including Bangkok, Beijing, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

According to the WTTC, Beijing leads to way as the largest city destination in Asia and is showing the strongest signs of recovery. In 2022, the GDP contribution from the sector was just 4% below 2019, at $32.6BN, thanks to a strong recovery of domestic tourism.

“Asia has long been a world-favorite destination and after more than two years of disruption, it is great to see tourists and business travelers heading back. Tourism provides a massive boost to both the economy and job creation, said Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO. "Our Cities Economic Impact Report shows that we expect Beijing to overtake Paris to become the world’s largest city Travel & Tourism economy within the next decade. It is crucial that the national and local governments continue to recognize the importance of Travel & Tourism for the local and national economies, jobs, and businesses.”

Rich Thomaselli
