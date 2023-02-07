Travel Talk: What’s Next for Travel in Asia?
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff February 07, 2023
From China’s full reopening to growing interest in long-distance destinations by U.S. travelers, Asia is at the center of some of the most significant shifts happening in the travel industry right now.
To explore these trends and what they mean for travel advisors and the wider market, a panel of thought leaders from Northstar Travel Group recently gathered for the latest episode of Travel Talk.
In this video, leading editors from across Northstar discuss the latest developments they are seeing in Asia, including longer stays, greater interest in wellness and sustainable travel, and rapid adoption of technologies ranging from biometric screening to artificial intelligence.
Moderated by Mary Pat Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Northstar Travel Group, this panel consists of:
– Yeoh Siew Hoon, Founder of Web in Travel
– Rebecca Tobin, Managing Editor of Travel Weekly
– Eric Bowman, Executive Editor of TravelPulse
Watch the video above to learn about the latest developments in Asia for the travel industry.
