Travel to Tallahassee for Southern Sophistication
Tallahassee, the name might conjure up visions of football tailgating, college tours or Florida state politics. Yes, FSU and FAMU bring students and their families to the state’s capital, but Tallahassee is more than just those parts.
Plan a visit to this panhandle town and you will find a dose of southern sophistication in its vibrant city life, lush parks and thriving arts district.
Lodging
Located in the center of town, the newly built AC Hotel, by Marriott, overlooks Tallahassee’s historic Cascades Park. Home to Florida’s Prime Meridian Marker, this space is designated as the locale where the early beginnings of the city and state were discussed and centered.
You'll find jogging paths, an outdoor concert venue, and a splash pad for kids. The hotel boasts a rooftop bar and observation deck with stunning views.
Dining
The hotel also overlooks The Edison restaurant, housed in a 1920’s power plant. The menu features regional fare, made with from-scratch ingredients. Despite its diverse menu, it is also a great place for a burger and a brew, inside or out on the porch. The building also houses The Power Plant Café downstairs for breakfast and lunch options.
More dining choices throughout town include Madison Social, located in CollegeTown, across from FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium; Dao, Japanese Asian Fusion cuisine in the family-friendly Bradfordville neighborhood; Jeri’s Midtown Café , a cozy patio garden known for “love on a plate”; Il Lusso, the trendy place to see and be seen, steps from Capitol; and Table 23, a southern porch under mossy oak trees, great brunch spot.
Nightlife
If you’re in the mood for a cocktail and nosh before dinner or, afterward, a delectable dessert, Charlie Park is the place to go. Located on the rooftop of the AC Hotel, this stylish bar provides shareable plates of freshly prepared bites from talented chefs. The Instagrammable drinks are creatively concocted with fresh ingredients and quality liquors. Another late night stop, around the corner, sits Eve and Adams, on the 17th floor of the Doubletree by HIlton. Here you’ll find a spectacular view of the city and beyond, along with live music to add to the mix of drinks and glitz.
Don’t let the dirt back roads keep you from dropping into the Bradfordville Blues Club, a holdover from the “chitlin’ circuit” of blues venues throughout the south. Under the stars, this juke joint is the real deal for blues and rock ‘n roll. The BBC, as locals call it, is a historic, one-room cinder block venue that hosts a diverse group of bands, and audiences as well. Out back, a bonfire rages while catfish and hushpuppies are prepared to perfection, paired with a local brew. This hidden gem is a step-back-in-time experience not to be missed.
Museums
The Tallahassee Museum provides hours of outdoor exploration and fun. Something for all ages including the Tree-to-Tree zip line. If you want a calmer experience, stroll through the gardens, living exhibits and animal sanctuaries. No matter which you choose, you’re in for a learning experience while enjoying fresh air and nature’s beauty.
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum is housed within the original capitol building, constructed in 1902. A new structure was built in the late ’70s with a planned demolition of the original. However, local citizens renounced that idea and managed to save it. The old architecture remains with the newer tower rising adjacent to it. This is an informative stop for those interested in the history and politics of the state.
Outdoors Activities and Shopping
The Railroad Square Craft House lies at the center of Tallahassee’s Arts & Creative District. Surrounded by more than 70 funky shops and galleries, this space is home to festivals, shows and art classes. You’ll find creative artists eager to teach their techniques such as Quia Z. Atkinson, whose fluid resin painting encompasses free form, abstract creations.
For a dose of floral architecture and secret gardens, check out the Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park. With over 1,000 acres, the gardens wrap around Lake Hall, offering canoeing, hiking, biking and even a horse trail. It’s a magical place with quaint brick walkways showcasing lush Florida flora.
Tallahassee is also home to a plethora of eco-adventures including biking, hiking and paddling trails. So much so that the area has been nicknamed “Trailahassee.” If you are into biking, check out the Munson Hills Mountain Bike Trail with a guided trek for the beginner to the expert trail biker. Over 700 miles of trails assure that you will find your search for adventure.
In the mood to shop? Head over to Market Street for Hearth & Soul. The shop is broken down into separate “rooms” typical of a home...living room, dining, women’s and men’s closets. The feeling is one of relaxation and comfort. There is so much to look at, you might have to browse twice through this aesthetically pleasing space.
After exploring the city, kick back and relax at a local brewhouse. The city’s first and largest independently-owned production brewery, Proof Brewing Company, houses an urbane tasting room and an outdoor, family-friendly beer garden. Along with multiple beer varieties, Proof has just launched its own refreshing CBD-infused spritzer.
Whether you are traveling to indulge your foodie, find your Zen, dance the night away or meander through nature, you’ll find it in Tallahassee...a charming and trending Southern destination for all ages.
