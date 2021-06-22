Marriott Offers Massive Sale for 4th of July
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz June 22, 2021
Marriott has launched the Marriott Bonvoy Escapes Flash Sale, offering Bonvoy members 25 percent off and non-members 20 percent off on stays in the nation’s most popular destinations for bookings starting June 23 and ending June 27.
The savings are eligible for stays over the next four weekends. Eligible destinations include Orlando, Florida; New York City; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; San Francisco, California; Seattle, Washington; St. Louis, Missouri; and Washington, D.C.
Marriott Bonvoy Escapes provides savings of 25 percent to its members and 20 percent to non-members every Wednesday-Sunday for the next four corresponding weekends, perfect for last-minute traveling.
Guests can save on stays with Marriott’s many brands, including Residence Inn, Autograph Collection, AC Hotels, JW Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels and much more.
For instance, travelers looking to book a hotel in Washington, D.C. for the Independence Day weekend can find over 190 accommodation options, ranging from the budget-friendly Residence Inn Herndon Reston to the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, Washington, D.C.
Similarly, in San Francisco, travelers can choose from a wide range of accommodations, from the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel & Suites San Francisco Airport to the beautiful St. Regis San Francisco.
