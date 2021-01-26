Last updated: 09:50 AM ET, Tue January 26 2021

Turks and Caicos Adds COVID-19 Testing Sites

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 26, 2021

Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos
PHOTO: Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos. (photo via eyfoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Turks and Caicos has significantly increased its COVID-19 testing facilities in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) updated requirement that all U.S.-bound air travelers produce a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of departure beginning Tuesday.

Travelers visiting the islands of Turks and Caicos now have the option of getting tested at any of 12 different locations across three islands. A majority are conveniently located on-site at resorts and additional testing sites are expected to be added throughout the sister islands.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Norwegian Dawn

Norwegian Cruise Line Plans to Require Vaccinations for All...

COVID-19 testing

gallery icon 5 Things You Need to Know Before Booking a COVID-19 Test Abroad

Dr. Henry Ting

Pandemic Convinces Delta To Hire Chief Health Officer

Scenic view of Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta Announces COVID-19 Testing Program

"Turks and Caicos Islands' addition of new testing sites makes it easy and convenient for travelers to abide by the CDC's new rule without disrupting their vacations," Ralph Higgs, Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands, said in a statement. "We are proud to meet the latest requirements, in conjunction with our valued partners, to ensure the ongoing safety of our residents and guests along with a seamless travel experience."

Here's a list of approved testing centers that are open and accepting appointments:

—Amanyara (Providenciales), 1-649-941-8133

—Associated Medical Practices (Providenciales), 1-649-946-4242

—Beaches Resort (Providenciales), 1-888-BEACHES

—Carolina Medical Clinic (Providenciales), 1-649-946-4367

—COMO Parrot Cay (Parrot Cay), 1-649-339-7788

—FamilyCare Medical Services Ltd (Providenciales), 1-649-431-3262

—Flamingo Pharmacy (Providenciales), 1-649-941-4527; Offering Services Starting February 1

—Grace Bay Club (Providenciales), 1-649-946-5050

—Grace Bay Medical Centre (Providenciales), 1-649-941-5252

—OMNICARE (Providenciales), 1-649-941-5050

—Sail Rock Resort (South Caicos), 1-649-946-3777

—Seven Stars Resort (Providenciales), 1-649-333-7714

Travelers to Turks and Caicos will also need to get tested prior to their trip as the destination is currently requiring visitors to produce negative COVID-19 PCR test results within five days prior to arrival as a part of the TCI Assured pre-travel program and portal. Travelers also need proof of medical insurance and a completed health screening questionnaire to gain travel authorization.

Visit turksandcaicostourism.com/turks-and-caicos-covid-19-testing/ for more information.

For more information on Turks and Caicos

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Couple walking on Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know for 2021

Puerto Vallarta Announces COVID-19 Testing Program

US Virgin Islands Aligns Protocols With New CDC Requirements

Tokyo Olympics Insists Summer Games Will be Held

Beaches in Cancun, Playa del Carmen Remain Open as Safety Protocols Expand

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS