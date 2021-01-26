Turks and Caicos Adds COVID-19 Testing Sites
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 26, 2021
Turks and Caicos has significantly increased its COVID-19 testing facilities in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) updated requirement that all U.S.-bound air travelers produce a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of departure beginning Tuesday.
Travelers visiting the islands of Turks and Caicos now have the option of getting tested at any of 12 different locations across three islands. A majority are conveniently located on-site at resorts and additional testing sites are expected to be added throughout the sister islands.
"Turks and Caicos Islands' addition of new testing sites makes it easy and convenient for travelers to abide by the CDC's new rule without disrupting their vacations," Ralph Higgs, Minister of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands, said in a statement. "We are proud to meet the latest requirements, in conjunction with our valued partners, to ensure the ongoing safety of our residents and guests along with a seamless travel experience."
Here's a list of approved testing centers that are open and accepting appointments:
—Amanyara (Providenciales), 1-649-941-8133
—Associated Medical Practices (Providenciales), 1-649-946-4242
—Beaches Resort (Providenciales), 1-888-BEACHES
—Carolina Medical Clinic (Providenciales), 1-649-946-4367
—COMO Parrot Cay (Parrot Cay), 1-649-339-7788
—FamilyCare Medical Services Ltd (Providenciales), 1-649-431-3262
—Flamingo Pharmacy (Providenciales), 1-649-941-4527; Offering Services Starting February 1
—Grace Bay Club (Providenciales), 1-649-946-5050
—Grace Bay Medical Centre (Providenciales), 1-649-941-5252
—OMNICARE (Providenciales), 1-649-941-5050
—Sail Rock Resort (South Caicos), 1-649-946-3777
—Seven Stars Resort (Providenciales), 1-649-333-7714
Travelers to Turks and Caicos will also need to get tested prior to their trip as the destination is currently requiring visitors to produce negative COVID-19 PCR test results within five days prior to arrival as a part of the TCI Assured pre-travel program and portal. Travelers also need proof of medical insurance and a completed health screening questionnaire to gain travel authorization.
Visit turksandcaicostourism.com/turks-and-caicos-covid-19-testing/ for more information.
For more information on Turks and Caicos
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS