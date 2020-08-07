US State Department Updates Mexico Travel Advisory: What You Need to Know
August 07, 2020
The U.S. State Department lifted its blanket Level 4 “Do Not Travel” Advisory on all international destinations on August 6 and is instead, once again, issuing country-specific guidance.
Mexico has been slapped with an individual Level 4 advisory for the country as a whole, based upon multiple considerations, but it’s important to understand that each Mexican state earns its own separate status, as well.
In many key tourism destinations, for example, travel warnings mainly advise visitors to take routine precautions, due to factors that have nothing to do with COVID-19. Below, we’ve reviewed several of Mexico’s most popular tourist spots to help break down the latest travel guidance.
Baja California state: Exercise Increased Caution (Level 2) — Exercise increased caution, due to crime.
Violence and criminal activity are present throughout the state, with the number of homicides in non-tourist areas of Tijuana being most notable. Most of these are believed to be targeted, but bystanders could potentially be injured or killed if caught up in turf battles or feuding between criminal organizations.
Tourism areas include: Ensenada, Rosarito, Tijuana
Baja California Sur state: Exercise Increased Caution (Level 2) — Exercise increased caution, due to crime.
Petty crime (pickpocketing, etc.) often occurs in tourist areas. More serious criminal activity and violence also occur throughout the state, including in areas frequented by U.S. citizens. Bystanders have been injured or killed in shooting incidents related to turf battles between criminal organizations.
Tourism areas include: Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo, La Paz
Guanajuato state: Exercise Increased Caution (Level 2) — Exercise increased caution, due to crime.
Primarily in the south of the state, near the border with Michoacán, there are problems with gang-related violence, often linked to the organized theft of petroleum and natural gas from the state oil company, and other suppliers.
Tourism areas include: San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato City, Leon
Jalisco state: Reconsider Travel (Level 3) — Reconsider travel, due to crime.
Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Jalisco state. In metropolitan Guadalajara, battles for territory control between criminal groups take place in areas frequented by U.S. citizens. Shooting incidents between criminal groups have injured or killed innocent bystanders.
Tourism areas include: Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit
Guerrero state: Do Not Travel (Level 4) — Do not travel, due to crime.
Here, crime and violence are widespread, and armed groups operating outside of the government are present in many areas of Guerrero. Such illegal groups often maintain roadblocks and may use violence towards travelers.
Tourism areas include: Acapulco, Zihuatanejo, Ixtapa, Taxco
Mexico City, Federal District: Exercise Increased Caution (Level 2) — Exercise increased caution, due to crime.
The Mexican capital city has various degrees of violent and non-violent crime. Visitors are advised to be particularly cautious at night, and when venturing outside of the frequented tourist areas, where police and security officers patrol more routinely. Petty crime is a common problem in both tourist and non-tourist areas.
Nayarit state: Reconsider Travel (Level 3) — Reconsider travel, due to crime.
Violent crime and gang activity are common in parts of Nayarit state.
Tourism areas include: Riviera Nayarit (includes Nuevo Vallarta, Punta Mita, and Bahia de Banderas), Santa Maria del Oro
Oaxaca state: Exercise Increased Caution (Level 2) — Exercise increased caution, due to crime.
Tourism areas include: Oaxaca City, Monte Alban, Puerto Escondido, Huatulco
Quintana Roo state: Exercise Increased Caution (Level 2) — Exercise increased caution, due to crime.
Criminal activity and violence, including homicide, occur throughout the state. Most homicides appear to be targeted, as part of feuding and turf wars between local criminal groups, but these have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens, with bystanders having previously been injured or killed in shooting incidents.
Tourism areas include: Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Riviera Maya
Yucatan state: Exercise Increased Caution (Level 2) — Exercise increased caution due to crime.
Outside of the state capital, police presence and emergency response are extremely limited.
Tourism areas include: Chichen Itza, Merida, Uxmal, Valladolid
For more information, visit travel.state.gov.
