US Travel Association Extends Dow, Announces Transition Plan
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff July 22, 2021
The U.S. Travel Association announced that president and CEO Roger Dow would remain in his position with the group through July 2022 and then retire after 17 years of service.
During a recent board of directors meeting, U.S. Travel Association National Chair Christine Duffy revealed the group would name a representative Search Committee in the coming months and begin a transparent and inclusive process to identify the next top leader.
“The board is very grateful to Roger for his steadfast leadership and profound influence on this industry and for strengthening U.S. Travel as a key resource and unifying voice,” Duffy said. “Together with the exceptional team he has assembled, travel is well positioned for growth in the years to come.”
“We are especially glad that Roger will remain in this critically important role over the next year as we continue to rebuild and chart the future course of U.S. Travel and the industry,” Duffy continued.
Dow has been with the U.S. Travel Association since January 2005 and was an integral part of the travel industry’s 10 consecutive years of expansion from 2009 to 2019. In addition, the industry veteran helped guide the association through the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, Dow is credited with leading the legislation that created Brand USA—the nation’s destination marketing organization—and developing policies and programs that enabled domestic and international inbound travel to thrive.
“It’s my aim, every day, to champion the immense benefits of this tremendous industry and all the good travel does for communities and millions of American workers,” Dow said. “I am deeply committed to working with the board and our talented team to continue leading our recovery and ensure that U.S. Travel is on a firm trajectory for its next CEO.”
