US Virgin Islands Eases COVID-19 Travel Requirements
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 11, 2022
The U.S. Virgin Islands is easing entry protocols for Americans this spring.
As of March 7, travelers who are fully vaccinated in the U.S. and the USVI can submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination and are no longer required to provide a negative test for entry.
The USVI considers travelers fully vaccinated if they have received the following vaccines and at least 14 days have passed since their required dosage: Johnson and Johnson (minimum one shot); Moderna (minimum two shots); Pfizer/BioNTech (minimum two shots); AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine (minimum two shots); Sinopharm (minimum two shots); Sinovac (minimum two shots); COVAXIN (minimum two shots); Covovax (minimum two shots) and Nuvaxovid (minimum two shots).
"Safety has always been and continues to be our first concern for both residents and visitors of the USVI. As we closely monitor the COVID-19 cases within the territory, we continue to see a trend of declining positive cases which gives us an optimistic outlook on the future of tourism in the destination and the confidence to loosen the restrictions on visitation from the U.S." Commissioner Joseph B. Boschulte of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Department of Tourism, said in a statement. "We are hopeful that these new requirements through our user-friendly portal will give travelers the confidence that their health is our top priority."
Unvaccinated travelers arriving from the U.S. mainland will still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days of travel through the USVI Travel Screening Portal for travel clearance. Approved visitors will receive a green QR confirmation code via email for entry. Meanwhile, international travelers aged 18 and older arriving in the islands will require proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test regardless of vaccination status and citizenship.
Mask mandates remain in effect for inside venues throughout the islands.
