Last updated: 12:37 PM ET, Wed November 13 2019

Venice Declares State of Emergency During Historic Flood

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff November 13, 2019

Floods continue to plague Venice, Italy.
PHOTO: Floods continue to plague Venice, Italy. (photo courtesy RelaxFoto.de/E+/Getty Images)

As floodwaters reach near-record levels in Venice, Italy, a state of emergency was declared.

The mayor referred to the floods as “apocalyptic” on Wednesday after waters reached the second-highest levels on record in the city.

According to a report on NBC News, roadways were turned into “raging torrents” and boats and gondolas were smashed against moorings during the “acqua alta.” Floodwaters reached 6 feet 2 inches late Tuesday night, which nearly matched the flooding in 1966, which was measured at 6 feet, 4 inches.

Venice’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, faulted climate change for the disaster as these ongoing floods continue to plague the city.

"Venice is on its knees," said Brugnaro. "The damage will run into hundreds of millions of euros."

St. Mark’s Square, one of the city’s most iconic attractions, was submerged by more than three feet of water, and St. Mark’s Basilica flooded for the sixth time.

"The Basilica is suffering structural damage because the water has risen and so it's causing irreparable damage," said Venice Archbishop Francesco Moraglia.

Water levels started to recede after the tides peaked just before midnight, but storms continue to batter Venice and Italy as a whole.

For more information on Venice, Italy

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
A cabin at YOTELAir, an airport pod hotel

Aviation-Inspired Travel Experiences on the East and West Coast

What's New in California This Holiday Season and Into 2020

Faroe Islands Will Close to Tourists Once Again

A Glimpse Into Riviera Nayarit’s Huichol Festivities

Hispaniola’s Enchanting Dominican Republic

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS