Virginia Unveils New Travel Ad Campaign for 2022
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey April 26, 2022
The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) unveiled its 2022 national campaign, “Virginia is for…,” which plays off the well-known “Virginia is for Lovers” campaign and includes three pillars: Outdoor Beauty, Unexpected Family Experiences and Local Culture and Food Scene.
The campaign is scheduled to run through mid-November 2022, VTC said.
“ ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ is an iconic and beloved tourism slogan, recognized around the world one of the most time-honored marketing campaigns of all time,” said VTC President and CEO Rita McClenny.
“The ‘Virginia is for…’ campaign aims to connect that powerful brand equity with the abundance of travel experiences in Virginia and invites new and repeat travelers alike to come discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”
The campaign features videos focus on the state’s robust culinary scene, its abundance of experiences for all types of families, and its natural beauty and eclectic array of outdoor experiences.
It was designed to target Virginia’s core market of Baltimore, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh, NC, Washington, DC and Virginia, as well as expanded markets of Boston; Cleveland and Columbus, Oh.; Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, Pa.; Nashville; Atlanta; Charlotte, NC; and Chicago, VTC said.
“The goal of the campaign is to showcase that Virginia isn’t for just one type of person – it’s for all kinds of people,” said VTC Brand Director Lindsey Norment
“It’s really an invitation for all travelers to come love it for yourself.”
