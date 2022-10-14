VISIT FLORIDA Launches Marketing Campaign for Hurricane Ian Recovery
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz October 14, 2022
VISIT FLORIDA, the official destination marketing organization for the state of Florida, launched a new campaign on October 13 to promote tourism to the state’s unaffected areas following Hurricane Ian.
The new $2.7-million campaign, featuring footage shot in fourteen different destinations across the state, emphasizes its message that the “Sun’s Shining in Florida.” The campaign will run through the end of October across digital and social platforms in the United States.
“Tourism is Florida’s top economic driver and VISIT FLORIDA is committed to safeguarding our industry,” said Dana Young, VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO. “Our marketing programs will help protect Florida’s tourism brand and demonstrate to visitors that Florida offers infinite vacation options. We appreciate Governor DeSantis’ leadership and support as we launch this innovative new campaign and invite visitors from around the world to our great state."
The destination marketing organization is also creating recovery packages for the tourism industries of the places impacted most by Hurricane Ian when they are once more able to sustain tourism.
“As the islands of Sanibel and Captiva recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, we are so grateful for Governor DeSantis and VISIT FLORIDA’s efforts to protect our tourism economy,” said John Lai, VISIT FLORIDA Second Vice Chair and President and CEO of Sanibel - Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce. “This new campaign will let visitors know that Florida is still the No. 1 vacation destination in the world, and will be key for building back our tourism community better than ever.”
