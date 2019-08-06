Last updated: 04:48 PM ET, Tue August 06 2019

Visit Florida Launches New Eco-Friendly Travel Hub Online

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti August 06, 2019

Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Governor Ron DeSantis just announced the launch of VisitFlorida.com’s new “Eco-Friendly Travel in Florida” online hub. This new section of the website—now live—highlights tips and resources for green, sustainable travel options throughout the state.

This new section of the website makes it easy for visitors to find environmentally friendly attractions, activities, dining, transportation and hotel options. It offers ideas for your Florida itinerary and supplies recommendations on which ecotourism locales to visit, certified land-based ecotours and eco-boat tours, along with the best destinations for viewing wildlife and soaking in the state’s natural splendor.

The “Resources” page covers virtually every kind of activity and visitor venue imaginable, and suggestions are provided as to which providers to select if you’re looking to do your part to protect the environment.

With nearly 400 participating properties already enrolled in its “Green Lodging Program,” the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has made it easy for tourists to identify accommodations that are committed to conserving and protecting Florida's natural resources.

Resources on where to find sustainable tourism options are organized according to location, around the areas of Destin, Florida Keys, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Naples, Orlando, Palm Beaches, Panama City Beach, Pensacola, Sarasota, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee and Tampa Bay.

Under the “Tips” section, the site addresses issues such as: flying sustainably; utilizing green ground transportation; eco-friendly lodging options and best practices while staying overnight; advice on eating conscientiously; and how and where to enjoy environmentally low-impact adventures that preserve the integrity of Florida’s iconic beaches and landscapes.

There’s also a section dedicated to ways in which visitors can participate in “voluntourism” during their stays, including a list of organizations that would welcome vacationers who’d like to spend some time helping to preserve the beauty of the Sunshine State.

For more information, visit visitflorida.com/eco.

