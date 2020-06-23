VisitBritain, UK Government Develop Initiative Detailing Safety Protocols
In an effort to protect the health and safety of visitors once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, VisitBritain is collaborating with the U.K. government to create a common Industry Quality Mark initiative.
Details of the plan, which is being designed to reassure visitors that businesses are reopening with solid safety protocols in place, will be announced in the coming days, VisitBritain said.
“Just this morning, the Prime Minister announced that most of England’s hospitality industry will reopen on July 4, with the rest of the countries scheduled to follow throughout the month,” said Allison Jungkurth, VisitBritain’s communications coordinator, USA.
Since June 8, all international arrivals into England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have been required to self-isolate for 14 days. “This rule will be reevaluated every three weeks with the next one on June 29,” she said. “Similarly, many of Britain’s lockdown regulations are being regularly reviewed in line with the latest expert recommendations.”
VisitBritain’s monthly travel trade newsletter provides travel advisors with coronavirus and other newsworthy issues and developments. “Our travel trade newsletter is a monthly communication sharing news, story ideas and key resources to help the industry keep up with the latest travel guidance in Britain,” said Jungkurth.
The most recent edition features a recorded update from VisitBritain’s Carl Walsh, director, travel trade, North America.
For the latest updates and regulations on COVID-19, visit the U.K government website.
