WATCH: Park Ranger Pushed Into Lake After Asking Guests to Social Distance
It is understandable that many people want to get out of the house every now and then amid the coronavirus quarantines, which is why many national and state parks have tried to remain open during this time. Naturally, the parks that still welcome guests encourage them to practice social distancing. However, it’s apparent that many individuals are still having trouble taking the threat of the virus seriously.
One such case is 25-year old Brandon Hicks, who has been arrested after pushing a park ranger into a lake while the ranger was explaining to a crowd of park-goers the need to social distance at Commons Ford Ranch Metro Park Thursday afternoon. A video of the incident has since gone viral.
The police report stated that ranger Cassidy Stillwell had been called to a dock on the lake to speak with a group that had been “unlawfully drinking and smoking.” The video shows Stillwell asking the group to "disperse yourselves" in the grassy area nearby and maintain the six-foot distance recommended by the CDC.
The group appeared to be generally understanding before Hicks approached Stillwell and pushed him into the lake. It is not clear if Hicks was part of the group or had simply been nearby.
PARK PUSHING: Video shows a park ranger trying to get a crowd at Commons Ford Park to social distance before being pushed into Lake Austin. READ THE FULL STORY: https://t.co/JW8mzICvqD pic.twitter.com/gxiUKE20ZG— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) May 2, 2020
"(The ranger) was just telling us to spread apart to keep our distance and honestly was being super reasonable and understanding," said an anonymous member of the group who had also filmed the video.
According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, Hicks faces a charge of attempted assault on a public servant, which is a state jail felony. If found guilty, he faces a sentence of 180 days to two years. Hicks is currently out on a $7,500 bond and is due to appear in court on June 19.
The officer who submitted the arrest affidavit said Stillwell could have struck his head on the dock as he was falling, "and render himself unconscious in at least 3 feet of water where he could have drowned to death."
In a statement to CNN, Hick’s attorney Mark Hull claimed, “[Hicks] is embarrassed about his actions and has the utmost respect for law enforcement, particularly during these unprecedented times.” Hicks appeared unbothered as he smiled for his mugshot, however.
Park rangers are now required to approach groups in teams of two as a result of the incident. Kimberly McNeeley, director of parks and recreation for Austin, said public park employees need guest cooperation now more than ever.
"We ask that the public treat rangers with the same respect they wish to be shown to themselves," she said in a statement.
