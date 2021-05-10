Last updated: 10:57 AM ET, Mon May 10 2021

WATCH: Tennis Legend Federer, Movie Legend DeNiro Team up for Swiss Ad Campaign

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 10, 2021

DeNiro and Federer
Movie star Robert DeNiro and tennis legend Roger Federer team up for a new Swiss tourism advertising commercial.

Just as Europe is prepping to reopen its borders to tourists from the lucrative U.S. market comes a new advertising campaign from Switzerland.

The country, not normally known for big plays in the ad world, breaks the budget with this one.

Appearing in the 90-second commercial are Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer and movie legend Robert DeNiro.

The spot will certainly will have to be trimmed for television because of its length and because DeNiro drops an F-bomb in the full version (below).

In the commercial, shot in Switzerland and New York, Federer and DeNiro play themselves but as old friends. Federer is pitching DeNiro a new film project but the Oscar-winning actor is ambivalent about the project. The creators and producers of the spot use a bit of reverse psychology on the viewer, with DeNiro turning down the opportunity to come and work in the country because Switzerland is too idyllic.

“I don’t like it,” the actor says to the tennis star. “Just look at where you are Roger. You got your mountains, your ski resorts, your charming little towns, green valleys. There’s no drama, no drama at all. Switzerland is just too perfect. You guys are too nice.”

At that point, DeNiro, saying he needs an edge to help him work on a role, quips, “You should have said ‘**** you!’

In the meantime, incredible images of the Matterhorn and the Swiss countryside play as the two men talk.

By the end of the commercial, it does not appear that DeNiro will take the project. But he does have a funny suggestion for Federer as to who else might be interested.

