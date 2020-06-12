What Travelers Can Expect When Arriving in Alaska
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti June 12, 2020
The State of Alaska revised its Health Mandate 10 last week to allow travelers entering Alaska from out of state to forego the current fourteen-day quarantine rule, provided that they meet one of the following requirements:
—Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 result from a test performed within 72 hours of departure. (Proof of negative results from tests taken up to five days prior to departure will be accepted, but such travelers must take another test upon arrival).
—Take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Alaska and adhere to quarantine at their own expense until test results come back.
—Are part of the critical infrastructure workforce and follow their company's protective plan on file with the state.
—Have already had COVID-19, are recovered and can provide documented evidence of both.
Travelers must also complete the Alaska Travel Declaration Form and adhere to prescribed protocols based on their COVID-19 test status. Testing is currently available on-site at airports in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Gustavus, Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka and Wrangell, and a testing site is soon to open at the Petersburg airport.
Visitors and returning residents will also be provided with vouchers for follow-up tests to be taken from seven to fourteen days after their arrival in Alaska. Insurance billing will help offset the costs of testing for the state.
In addition to new testing measures, all travelers to Alaska are requested to minimize their person-to-person interactions until they’ve passed the standard two-week window for possible infection. And, just like Alaska residents, they’ll need to observe precautionary measures, such as social-distancing at six feet away from others, wearing face masks or nose-and-mouth coverings and washing their hands often.
They’re also advised to take advantage of take-out and delivery options instead of dining in restaurants or doing their shopping in stores. The state also noted that various local jurisdictions may have their own sets of restrictions and requirements and that all travelers are responsible for educating themselves ahead of time as to local conditions.
This coming week, the state will also launch pilot testing at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport for an online application that would allow travelers to fill out the Alaska Travel Declaration Form, plus track the results of their COVID-19 tests taken at the airport, via the app.
"Safe travel is essential to Alaska's economy, and the Alaska way of life. We have a relatively low number of cases in Alaska, and we would like to keep it that way by encouraging safe and responsible travel within the state," said Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHHS) Commissioner, Adam Crum.
For more information, visit covid19.alaska.gov/travelers/.
