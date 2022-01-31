What Travelers Should Know About Super Bowl XVI in Los Angeles
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff January 31, 2022
The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet in L.A. for Super Bowl XVI on February 13, 2022, and the city is gearing up for fans and festivities.
Those heading to the city for the event will find soaring hotel rates as is typical in Super Bowl host cities.
According to Hotels.com, it's seen the surge already with rates increasing to $445 per night with a two- to three-night minimum length-of-stay. A typical three-star hotel that is normally $120 per night by LAX International Airport (located next to SoFi Stadium) has a $550/night rate right now.
The priciest properties are near LAX, Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica with rates going as high as $1,500 per night.
However, there are still deals to be had. Hotels.com reports that the best Super Bowl weekend deals are in South L.A., East L.A. Torrance, Long Beach and the San Fernando Valley. Reasonable rates of approximately $150 to $300 per night are still around.
For those headed to the Super Bowl, the top neighborhoods to stay in include Inglewood and the area around LAX, which is conveniently near SoFi Stadium.
The NFL Experience, a separately ticketed event described as the NFL's "football theme park," will take place in Downtown Los Angeles, 10 miles from SoFi. The event kicks off the weekend of February 5-6 and again on February 10-12 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Fans have the opportunity to get autographs from current NFL players and Legends, participate in games and shop merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa. Tickets start at $20, and kids 12 and under are free.
Those who want to combine a touristy experience with a Super Bowl visit should look to neighborhoods that are always popular with travelers such as Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood.
For fans still looking for a deal close to the stadium, hotels in South L.A., Torrance or Long Beach are ideal. Those who want to be close to Downtown L.A. can find deals in East L.A.
Travelers should not be surprised to find two- or three-night minimum stays.
Los Angeles still has several COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing indoors and proof of vaccination for dining in. Some hotels may also have limited dining due to COVID, and it's always a good idea to plan as much ahead of time as possible, so try to make dining reservations before traveling to avoid long wait times.
At SoFi Stadium, clear signage notes that masks are required inside the stadium except while eating and drinking. According to SoFi Stadium rules, guests must also show proof of vaccination to attend an event or show a negative COVID-19 PCR test done within 48 hours prior to the event or a negative antigen test done 24 hours beforehand. At-home, self-administered tests are not acceptable. Onsite testing is available for those who need it.
Parking is a premium in L.A., and at SoFi Stadium can run as much as $150. Plan your route to the stadium ahead of time. Rideshare services and taxis are other good options for getting to and from the stadium. It is advisable to schedule those rides in advance as well.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
For more information on Los Angeles
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS