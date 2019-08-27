What's New in California for Fall 2019
As sad as it is to say goodbye to summer, this fall will bring many exciting new events and openings for globetrotters far and wide.
This is particularly true in California where the highlights this fall include everything from California Wine Month to the opening of new luxury hotels and exciting cultural events organized around locally significant anniversaries.
Here are some of the top happenings this fall throughout California.
The California Spotlight
Golden State Raises a Glass to 15th Annual California Wine Month in September
September is California Wine Month during which wine aficionados can choose from more than 100-plus winery events and toast to an excellent 2019 harvest.
Novices and experts alike are able to appreciate California’s diverse winegrowing regions—encompassing more than 139 unique viticultural areas.
This September, discover California’s wine regions—from legendary Napa Valley to the Central Coast’s Paso Robles to Southern California Wine Country Temecula Valley—and learn from historians, grape experts, and sommeliers.
Second Annual California Surfing Day Makes a Splash:
Celebrate the legendary role that surf culture has played in California’s history and identity on California Surfing Day this fall.
September 20 marks the official holiday, which was adopted into legislation in 2018, while also making surfing the official state sport.
In the Golden State, surfing is more than just a pastime. It’s an enduring lifestyle and remains an iconic part of the sun-loving, wave-riding California dream.
Make the most of California Surfing Day by planning a trip to one of California’s surfing towns and get involved using the hashtag #CaliforniaSurfingDay on social media posts and tagging @VisitCalifornia.
What’s New This Season
The Piccolo Luxury Hotel Debuts in Downtown Paso Robles
The Piccolo luxury boutique hotel opens in September just off Paso Robles’ charming downtown plaza, bringing the rustic sophistication of wine country together with the relaxed and refreshing Central Coast lifestyle.
In addition to its 23 luxury king rooms and exclusive two-room suite, the property offers a variety of superb communal spaces including The Piper Wine Lounge, featuring locally-driven wine tastings, a Moët & Chandon Champagne Vending Machine, Tello— Paso’s only rooftop bar, library and more.
For the History Buff
Catalina Marks its 125th Anniversary with Cultural Activities
This year marks the 125th anniversary since visitors have been enjoying Catalina’s scenic beauty when the Catalina Island Company began taking guests on exciting horse-driven stagecoach rides into the Island’s interior.
To celebrate its anniversary, Catalina Island Company is offering Wrigley’s Catalina, an exclusive narrated tour that visits many historic venues and explores Catalina’s early beginnings, such as the Catalina Country Club, originally the Cubs clubhouse, the site where Wrigley’s Chicago Cubs held Spring Training from 1921 to 1951, Former Bird Park, and Catalina Chimes Tower.
For the Wellness Warrior
SoCal’s Largest Yoga and Sacred Music Festival Moves to Twentynine Palms
Considered the “Spiritual Woodstock of the Decade,” the City of 29 Palms is thrilled to be welcoming Bhakti Fest this fall.
Taking place September 25 through September 30, Bhakti Fest features amazing conscious music, yoga, and spiritual and wellness workshops.
The new location will include three music stages, yoga and workshop villages, a sound temple, healing sanctuary, mantra dome, Bhakti Kids Land, Kirtan school, and lake access for swimming and paddleboard yoga.
For the Wine Connoisseur
Wine History Museum & Tasting Salon Debuts in Napa
The 1881 Napa Wine History Museum & Tasting Salon recently opened, featuring an extensive collection of historic wine relics from Europe and the U.S., antique decanters, original artifacts, and background on all 16 sub-appellations of Napa Valley and their founders and pioneers.
In addition to the museum, which offers free admission, visitors may enjoy rotating comparative tastings of various Cabernet Sauvignons.
