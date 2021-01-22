Why Quito Is an Ideal International Destination for 2021
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 22, 2021
Quito has long been a premier destination for culture, nature, history, cuisine and wellness, but Ecuador's capital city is currently one of the most accessible and enticing cities for American travelers in the time of COVID-19.
Visitors to this underrated South American destination only need proof of a negative PCR test result produced within 10 days of entry to bypass quarantine and move about freely. Social distancing is also incredibly easy in this remarkable heritage city.
While Quito is often overshadowed by other Latin American cities such as Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro, the diversity of experiences offered is arguably unmatched as visitors can be touring centuries-old baroque style churches one minute and exploring one of the planet's most unique biosphere reserves the next.
There is plenty of culture and history to be experienced at marquee attractions like the Miguel de Santiago Museum, the Convent of San Agustin and the Convent of San Francisco, among others.
Meanwhile, the UNESCO-recognized Choco Andino de Pichincha Biosphere Reserve is another must-visit site for travelers to Quito. Located less than an hour northwest of the capital, this protected area is home to hundreds of species of birds, dozens of species of amphibians and a handful of species of reptiles as well as up to 3,200 different species of plant life.
The Andean highlands also offer travelers the rare opportunity to spot the spectacled bear, the only wild bear species in South America.
Once-in-a-lifetime experiences aren't limited to nature and wildlife though, as visitors will be just minutes from the exact location of the Equator, where they can pose with one foot in each of the hemispheres.
Foodies exploring Quito will have plenty of exciting textures and flavors to treat their tastebuds to as well, including the must-try corn empanadas and numerous mouthwatering pork dishes in addition to traditional fanesca (a rich soup typically only eaten during the Holy Week preceding Easter) and artisanal Ecuadorian sorbet crafted with fresh fruit.
Contact a travel advisor or click here to learn more about Quito.
For more information on Ecuador
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS