Wine Tasting in a Castle, the Perfect Napa Experience
California’s Napa Valley is world-renowned for hillside winery estates, luxurious boutique hotels, classy bistros and vast expanses of orderly grapevines. The fertile California soil has long supplied the world with celebrated red wine, so it's by no surprise that you can experience some incredible wine-tastings in the region.
Beyond the typical, take a venture to Castello di Amorosa—an authentic medieval castle and winery nestled amongst the western hills of Napa Valley. The Tuscan castle is a unique blend of Italian heritage and Californian wine.
The enormous estate is the realization of founder Dario Sattui’s vision to build an authentic 13th-century Tuscan experience. Using only Italian stone and traditional construction methods, the castle has all the elements of a medieval masterpiece: moat, drawbridge, great hall, dungeon, towers, chapel and armory. Many of the medieval decorations—such as armor plating—were imported from Italy.
After entering, guests are immediately transported to old Italy. The entire castle is so large, it must take a month to comfortably learn the layout. First, you must cross a wooden drawbridge and duck below a spiked gate. You’ll then find yourself in the impressive central courtyard, where you can proceed to the dungeon for the wine tastings. There are officially two levels to the castle and a choice of five premium wine tastings. Below the castle is where you’ll find beautiful vaulted ceilings, with wooden wine barrels stacked to the top.
Walk-ins are accepted, but it is always recommended to book in advance if you are considering one of the premium tastings—especially on weekends when the valley is buzzing with activity. There are usually a few tour times each day and they last around one hour, but can easily stretch longer if you’re enjoying the setting. The price for entrance is $30, with guided tours adding to the price depending on experience.
Castello di Amorosa is well known for their Reserve Cabernet, as well as Reserve Chardonnay—both have won numerous awards. Make sure to buy different bottles on the way out, as they are not distributed through retailers—you can only purchase them online or in person.
After sampling award-winning wines, make sure to venture outside the castle walls to see the rest of the property. Wander between perfectly trimmed grapevines or rest beside the riverside. There are multiple scenic spaces to enjoy a picnic or take an afternoon nap. If venturing to California’s famed Napa Valley, make sure to visit Castello di Amorosa for an Italian-American experience not to be missed.
