11:41 AM ET, Fri July 08 2022

World Food Travel Association Names Bonaire as Second Culinary Capital

Lacey Pfalz July 08, 2022

Stoked Food Truck in Bonaire. (photo via Tourism Corporation Bonaire)

The World Food Travel Association, a leading non-profit that works to preserve and promote culinary cultures around the globe, has named its second-ever Culinary Capital, the island of Bonaire.

Culinary Capital is a program that recognizes destinations’ culinary cultures. Begun in 2021 to help promote food tourism as a way to aid the post-pandemic economic recovery of the industry, Culinary Capitals helps foodies discover incredible destinations across the globe.

Bonaire is a tropical Caribbean island rich in history, culture and natural beauty, designated as the world’s first Blue Destination and one of the best Caribbean islands for diving and snorkeling.

It offers a burgeoning foodie scene with Michelin-starred chefs and locals continuing their rich culinary traditions from everywhere, from China to Colombia to Africa and the Netherlands.

"This certification is a great boost for Bonaire and all the hardworking professionals who have put the diverse culinary culture of our small island on the map in recent years,” said Miles B. M. Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “It’s also an important step in our overall vision to develop and promote our gastronomic scene along with other island experiences that go beyond the fantastic diving we’ve always been known for.”

Those certified as Culinary Capitals must satisfy five different criteria surrounding culinary culture, promotion, strategy, community and sustainability. Last year, the Caribbean island of Grenada was named the world’s first Culinary Capital.

