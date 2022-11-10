Last updated: 10:47 AM ET, Thu November 10 2022

World's Safest Countries and Cities to Visit in 2023

Destination & Tourism Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection Lacey Pfalz November 10, 2022

Northern Lights from the city center in Reykjavik, Iceland
Northern Lights from the city center in Reykjavik, Iceland. (photo via JavenLin/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Netherlands, Denmark and Iceland rank as the top three safest countries to visit in 2023, according to Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s (BHTP) Safest Places to Travel in 2023 list.

BHTP determined the top fifteen safest countries and cities to visit for next year using data surrounding weather emergencies, terrorism, health measures and the safety of traditionally underrepresented groups, as well as data from September’s State of Travel Insurance survey.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Surfing in Costa Rica

The Best Surfing Beaches in the Caribbean

Cathay pacific, plane, Cathay

Cathay Pacific Airways Names Ronald Lam New CEO

Search key on the keyboard.

Why Travelers Need to Think About Summer 2023 Flights Now

Back of Cinderella

Disney Reports Strong Quarter for Theme Parks

Many of the safest countries to visit next year are located in Scandinavia and the rest of Europe, with only four other countries located outside of Europe: Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. The list of the fifteen safest cities offer a wider geographic spread, with cities like Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo ranking in the list.

The world’s safest countries, in descending ranked order, are the Netherlands, Denmark, Iceland, Australia, Norway, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, New Zealand, Spain, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Belgium.

The world’s safest cities to visit, in descending ranked order, are as follows: Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Montreal, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Berlin, London, Sydney, Barcelona, Honolulu, Rome, Dubai, and Paris.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Surfing in Costa Rica

The Best Surfing Beaches in the Caribbean

A Silver Route Adventure Through Mexico's Colonial Cities

How Top Global Destinations Performed in 2022

The Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia: What You Need to Know

High-End Experiences in Mexico's Inland Destinations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS