WTTC Launches Campaign to Highlight Importance of Travel
Destination & Tourism World Travel & Tourism Council Donald Wood September 29, 2020
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) launched a social media campaign to raise awareness of the social benefits of travel.
The campaign, dubbed “Travel the world. Make a difference,” asks travelers to share stories about the positive social impact the industry makes on people, places and communities dependent upon tourism for their livelihoods.
The WTTC is also encouraging people around the world to share stories of how tourism has made a difference and changed their lives using the hashtags #togetherintravel and #aworldofdifference.
“Travel gives us memories which last a lifetime and the most amazing experiences to share. But this is just half the story,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said. “Travel & Tourism has a hugely positive benefit upon the world, far beyond the immediate pleasure it brings to those who are able to explore and discover people, places and amazing experiences for themselves.”
“As our latest campaign shows, the social impact of Travel & Tourism can transform lives of all of those who depend on this sector, alleviate poverty, reduce inequality, protect wildlife and preserve cultures and communities around the globe,” Guevara continued. “It plays a vital part in achieving wider developmental goals.”
The new social media campaign comes after WTTC’s successful 'Together in Travel' campaign earlier this year, which was launched in April and generated more than 80 million impressions.
Since the coronavirus outbreak began, the WTTC led the campaign to save and protect the embattled travel industry. Officials estimate tourism could lose an estimated 197 million jobs if anti-travel advisories and quarantine measures remain in place.
